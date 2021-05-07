Seyi Shay teams up with Yemi Alade for new single ‘Pempe’

Seyi Shay is having an odd resurgence in the Nigerian cultural domain, thanks to her position as a judge on the new season of Nigerian Idol. Her scorched-earth criticisms towards music hopefuls on the show have given her a bad rep, along with a public shredding of her career in music.

Be that as it may, Seyi Shay’s is still one of the industry’s enduring pop acts, with an international clout than many realise. Her latest single Pempe featuring Yemi Alade couldn’t have come at a better time. Produced by talented beatmaker Kel P, Pempe doesn’t eschew the Afrobeats formula of lyrical repetitions and skittering, thumping beats. It’s intentionally groovy and catchy, playing to the established strengths of both singers. Pempe is perhaps every woman’s experience as she starts a conversation with a guy who appears to be only after sex.

”We just start to yarn you say you want my cookie, pempe,” she sings, ”I’ve drawn the line if you get mind, make you cross, pempe.”

Yemi Alade’s verse is just as candid as it is sprightly fun. Incidentally, this is Seyi Shay’s first song of 2021. Listen to Pempe below: