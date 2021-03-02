Sex with White Women vs with Nigerian Babes, Football money | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Friend:mine is a girl what is yours??

Me:Fufu,bread and Pepsi pic.twitter.com/HSGmAsoClR — Vicann✨( KILONSO!) (@Cann__03) March 2, 2021

2.

privileged? this brother is lost with no hope of salvation https://t.co/ugN8yQ69tB — Tomi (@TomyyO_) March 2, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet??

3.

Fun fact: It's IMPOSSIBLE for straight people of the opposite sex to be just "friends" — 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚 ㋛︎ (@ThyOgheneMega) March 2, 2021

Lol… What lie is this??

4.

What Messi or ronaldo collects per week ehnn.. make we just collect him salary convert am to naira. That's Nigeria budget already 😭😭



Football money>>>>>> — Roddy jnr🖤 (@davidisuglly) March 2, 2021

Wahala for who be writer o

5.

Someone literally said that Obafemi Martins will bring burna boy’s net worth from his breast pocket. pic.twitter.com/4HGId7YY56 — The Tie JUNKY (@THE_TOBORE) March 2, 2021

Lol… On top a whole African Giant!

6.

Instagram chefs won't just say Eba and okra, they be like parboiled cassava grains with finesse chopped okra and bells peppers — Parle G (@samuelchima_) March 2, 2021

Lol. Where’s the lie?

7.

It hits hard on every level!

8.

Omo, who don waka jam solidstar? E don tey small nah — The Tie JUNKY (@THE_TOBORE) March 2, 2021

Maybe the star don solidify

9.

Its unfair to ladies sha

Besides the menstrual cramps, they also feel the pain of spending money to buy pads — The Pato (@iamthepatoo) March 2, 2021

Oh Lord!!! Twitter people!

10.

All these football money and music money and blood money talks and I have No money 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tTMSBAipi4 — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) March 2, 2021

Lol…