Senate: “We don’t collect sitting allowance,” Nigerian tech company, Flutterwave, now valued at over $1B | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Senate: ‘We don’t collect sitting allowance’

Senator Ajibola Basiru, Spokesperson for the Red Chamber, on Tuesday, 9th March, denied speculations that Senators and Members of the House of Representatives may not be able to sit for the mandatory minimum of 180 days, due to a cash crunch in the National Assembly – The Punch reports

According to Basiru, the speculation was off the mark because legislators were not being paid sitting allowance to attend the plenary.

“The issue of cash crunch hitting the National Assembly is the figment of the imagination of the writers. Sitting at plenary does not require money. It just requires printing of order papers. We are not collecting sitting allowances,” Basiru said.

Lagos receives share of COVID-19 doses

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has received the state’s share of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government – The Guardian reports

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday, 9th March, while speaking at the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Nigerian tech company, Flutterwave, now valued at over $1B

Nigerian fintech company, Flutterwave is now valued at over a billion dollars as the payments company announced that it closed at $170 million, valuing the company over $1 billion.

In a report on TechCrunch, a New York-based private investment firm Avenir Growth Capital and U.S. hedge fund and investment firm, Tiger Global led the company Series C round.

Also reported were new and existing investors who participated in the Series C round, DST Global, Early Capital Berrywood, Green Visor Capital, Greycroft Capital, Insight Ventures, PayPal, Salesforce Ventures, Tiger Management, Worldpay FIS 9yards Capital.

UK to return £4.2 million Ibori loot to Nigeria

The United Kingdom will return to the Nigerian government, over £4.2 million recovered from a former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, who was convicted of corruption charges in the U.K. in 2012 – Premium Times reports

Representatives of both governments signed an agreement for the return of the money to Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, 9th March 2021.

Matawalle gives two-months ultimatum to bandits

Governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, has given bandits two months to surrender their weapons and embrace the state’s peace initiative – The Cable reports

The governor gave the ultimatum on Tuesday, 9th March, in a broadcast on the situation of security in the state.

“As a fall out of my discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari and security high commands in Abuja, it was resolved that 6,000 additional troops are to be deployed to the state to complement the current efforts by the security forces. The troops will soon arrive in the state for their operations,” he said.