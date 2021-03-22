Security CrISIS: Alleged plot to infiltrate Southern Nigeria? | The #YNaijaCover

If there is any time where government must double up efforts to fulfil its constitutional duty of protecting lives and properties in Nigeria, that time has to be now.

From kidnapping to banditry, and the decade-old insurgency in the North East, Nigeria’s entire security architecture appears to be upside down. This is inclusive of the multiple attacks on Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum and the recent attack on his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom.

While the said attack has become a subject of debate as it relates to its authenticity or otherwise, no one is in doubt as to how terrible the security situation is, with pro-ethnic groups even championing calls for secession from the union.

The latest development that would draw the attention of many however, is an alleged plot by terrorist groups, Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), to penetrate Southern Nigeria, based on an alleged warning from the United States to the Nigerian government.

News of this alleged plot dominated the Twitter trend table Monday, with Nigerians calling on the government to do all that is needful to prevent such occurence.

As contained in a report by Sunday Tribune, Dagvin Anderson, Commander of the US Special Operations Command Africa, told a media briefing that the dreaded groups are looking to make an inroad into Southern Nigeria, stressing that Al-Qaeda has started penetrating the north-western part of the country.

“So, this intelligence sharing is absolutely vital and we stay fully engaged with the government of Nigeria to provide them with an understanding of what these terrorists are doing, what Boko Haram is doing, what ISIS-West Africa is doing, and how ISIS and al-Qaeda are looking to expand further south into the littoral areas,” he said.

The Nigerian security situation appears worsening by the day with very little hope of the security forces surmounting the hydra-headed challenges, but it would be expedient for the Nigerian government to pursue foreign collaboration in bringing this reign of terror to end.



It may be time to truly give the mercenaries who had worked to make parts of the country governable again before the 2015 elections a chance to provide solutions to the state of things before we are enmeshed in a full-blown crisis.



We must never be left at the mercy of criminals as it’s gradually becoming the case. Nigeria will rise out of this state, but for the umpteenth time, this must start by government first providing the assistance needed to help her stand on her feet again.