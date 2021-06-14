Scientists invent 30-minute COVID detector, Adesanya defends UFC title | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Here are the top news stories you shouldn’t miss across Nigeria’s 36-state federation and capital.

New device could detect COVID-19 in 30 minutes

Scientists in the United Kingdom have made a headway in coming up with a device that can detect possible COVID-19 infection from a person’s body odour under 30 minutes.

The researchers, who are from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM); RoboScientific Ltd, a biotechnology company; and Durham University, carried out the experiment with organic semi-conducting (OSC) sensors, while establishing that COVID-19 has a distinct smell which could also be detected by dogs.

With this, the scientists said the handheld sensors, which can be mounted on a wall, has the ability to detect the coronavirus positive odour in an enclosed space within 30 minutes. – The Cable reports

Army asks Boko Haram to surrender and seek forgiveness

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, A. A. Eyitayo, on Sunday, June 13, called on Boko Haram insurgents to surrender their weapons and seek forgiveness.

Speaking at an event organised for Journalists by the Army in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, the Brigadier-General claimed that recent military onslaught had left the terrorists weakened.

“Some of them (insurgents) are listening to the media, so it is good for us to appeal to them through the media to shun violence, turn up to seek forgiveness and reconciliation.” – The Cable reports

A-Q: I can’t work with Vector again

Nigerian hip-hop stars, Vector and A-Q have been at loggerheads in recent years, despite working well together early on in their careers.

A-Q, born Gilbert Bani, said he harbours no animosity toward the ‘Lafiaji’ rapper but warned that he will not tolerate any form of disrespect from him and does not see any chance of them working together again.

“I don’t think it can ever happen.”

A-Q said he harbours no animosity toward the ‘Lafiaji’ rapper but warned that he will not tolerate any form of disrespect from Vector.

He said: “Basically, I’m a stand-up guy, in everything I try to be a man about the situation first. I mean the long and short story is that keep my name out of your mouth and I’ll keep it the same.” – The Cable reports

Israel Adesanya defends UFC title

UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, after he successfully defended his title for the third time with an impressive decision win over Italy’s Marvin Vettori on Sunday at the Gila River Arena in Arizona, United States.

Adesanya dominated Vettori from start to finish in their second meeting and though he was taken down on several occasions, he tactfully untangled himself.

The 31-year-old had vowed to record a stoppage win in round two, but was pushed the whole 25 minutes by Vettori. He eventually won 50-45 on all of the judges cards as he walked out of the Octagon with the belt strapped around his waist. – Punch reports

My dad didn’t die for this kind of democracy – Kola Abiola

Kola Abiola, son of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, has said Nigeria’s democracy as currently being practiced was not what his late father, Chief MKO Abiola, and several Nigerians died for.

The younger Abiola, said this during the Tribe Naija, 2021 Democracy Day Fireside chat, with the theme: ‘This thing Called Democracy,’ in Abuja, at the weekend.

“I am not impressed with the democracy that we are in today, because it is not what my father and others died for. Is not what they put their lives on the line for.



“And I want to make sure we get what they will be proud of in their graves. The mantle is now for me to make sure that happens and that is what I mean by completing that bridge,”Abiola said. – Punch reports