Sanwo-Olu to remodel Lagos ‘danfo buses’, We’ll pray till banditry ends in Nigeria – Adeboye | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Sanwo-Olu to remodel Lagos ‘danfo buses’

Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that his administration will not dismiss the Lagos Yellow buses popularly known as ‘danfo’, but will work on remodelling them to meet modern standards – The Cable reports

Frederick Oladeinde, The State Commissioner for Transportation, had announced in February, that the yellow buses do not have a place in the transportation master plan of the state.

However, speaking on a Channels Television programme on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu said “it will be unfair” to scrap ‘danfos’, adding that they have served Lagos residents for a long time. It will be unfair for us. These are important stakeholders. They served our citizens. They served Lagosians for a long time. It became the print of Lagos, the yellow buses.”

We’ll pray till banditry ends in Nigeria – Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has said his church will continue to pray until Nigeria’s security challenges are over – The Punch reports

Adeboye stated this on Saturday, 17th April, while donating some materials and hospital equipment to the University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital, Ondo State.

He said “We will continue to pray, we will not relent in our prayers, and we will ensure that the banditry is ended in the county.”

Lekki Tollgate Shooting: At least 10 people killed – Witness

A woman appearing before the Lagos panel investigating police abuses has disclosed that she believes that at least 10 people were killed at the Lekki tollgate last October during the #EndSARS protest against police brutality – Premium Times reports

The woman, identified as Sarah Ibrahim, revealed that she witnessed the shooting by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate.

Ms Ibrahim, who was a volunteer at the protest, said among those shot was an elderly man who came from Ikorodu.

Abia: We’ve uncovered plans to attack by hoodlums

The Abia State Government has disclosed that it had uncovered a scheme by some unidentified hoodlums to carry out an attack in the state – The Nation reports

State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, said in a statement that the hoodlums’ targets were key locations.

Okiyi-Kalu also added that security agencies in the state have been fully mobilised and placed on high alert to frustrate the planned attack and bring those concerned to justice swiftly.

He said: “We wish to advise members of the public to be extra vigilant, ensure they are at home before the curfew hours of 8 pm to 6 am as well as monitor the activities of their neighbours.”

Buhari pleased with troops performance – Defence Minister

Minister of Defence retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has commended troops of Operation Lafiya Dole who fought insurgents in the north-eastern part of the country, also saying that President Muhammadu Buhari appreciates their performance – The Guardian reports

Magashi made the commendation on Sunday, 18th April, while addressing the troops at the headquarters of the Theatre Command in Maiduguri.

“Let me begin by thanking you all for the work you have been doing. The job you have been doing is highly appreciated by our Commander in Chief of the Armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari and he said we should come here and talk to you to continue with the effort,” Magashi said.