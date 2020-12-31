Sanwo-Olu budgets N500m for PLWDs, to appoint SSA on Disability Affairs | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Sanwo-Olu budgets N500m for PLWDs, to appoint SSA on Disability Affairs

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has promised to appoint a Senior Special Assistant on Disability Affairs, adding that his administration earmarked N500 million for Persons Living With Disabilities, PLWDs in the 2021 budget.

Sanwo-Olu assured them that a Senior Special Assistant on Disability Affairs would facilitate better relationships with them.

Sanwo-Olu flags off 2020 graduate internship programme

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has challenged graduates under the Graduate Internship Programme to prove their stamina at their various places of internship, stressing that they should not be contented with the monthly N40,000 stipend given by the State Government but to aim for a higher goal of being financially independent.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the Year 2020 Lagos State Graduate Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP), on Tuesday, at Radio Lagos/Eko FM Marquee, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu challenged the beneficiaries of the internship programme to shun complacency and pursue the bigger picture of being Chief Executive Officers of their individual companies later in future.

“The Graduate Internship Placement Programme we are flagging off today is one of the State government’s capacity building programmes developed to change the narrative about our graduates being unemployable and lacking the requisite work environment ethics and culture. It is a unique variant among the numerous programmes designed to reduce the increasing unemployment rate in the country and also accelerate the State’s post-COVID economic recovery”, the Governor stated.

Oyo rescinds decision, permits crossover service

The Oyo state government has permitted cross-over services in the state.

According to a statement by Governor Seyi Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, he stated that the 12 am to 4 am curfew earlier imposed on states by the Federal Government has been lifted.

The statement read, “Following a review of the pronouncement of the Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Oyo State on 29th December 2020, His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE, has magnanimously directed that the 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew be lifted.”

Lagos vows to enforce 12am to 4am curfew

The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, urged residents to comply with all restriction measures imposed by the authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Lagosians who violate the 12am to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government and other protocols could be fined when caught.

The government urged all churches in the state to respect the curfew in place and avoid physical crossover services and large gatherings on December 31, 2020.

