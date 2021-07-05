Samsung’s awesome new Samsung Galaxy A22 offers unprecedented value

Samsung has launched the new Samsung Galaxy A22 smartphone, the latest in its popular collection of affordable devices. The A Series is designed to make Samsung’s latest innovative products more accessible to a wider audience. With an immersive visual experience that enriches streaming and gaming, and a versatile camera to capture your every day, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is a powerful device in every way.

“The Galaxy A22 is an impressive device at excellent value that builds on our growing Galaxy A Series portfolio”, said Danny Kim, Managing Director at Samsung Nigeria. “Featuring an immersive display and a versatile camera, our customers can experience next-generation performance, demonstrating Samsung’s commitment to providing accessible devices without compromising on quality”.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 boasts a 6.4inch1 Infinity U Display. The high-resolution Super AMOLED screen ensures an immersive visual experience that lets you enjoy your favourite content with no interruptions. The Samsung Galaxy A22 enriches your streaming and gaming experience with a 90Hz refresh rate and 5,000mAh battery that’s designed for hours of smooth scrolling, giving you the freedom to make the most from your device.

Capture the everyday

The Samsung Galaxy A22 comes equipped with a versatile camera that helps you capture the world as and when you see it. With a 48MP OIS Quad Camera, you can easily snap steady shots on the move and take selfies like a pro.

Designed with you in mind

The Samsung Galaxy A22 comes in a range of vibrant colours, Black, Green and Violet, allowing you to express yourself how you see best. Combined with a smooth symmetrical form and round comfortable edges, this device fits effortlessly into your hand; making you productive, creative and comfortable every day.

The incredible device also comes with the peace of mind of Samsung Care+, the worry-free screen protection service so you can plan for the unplanned. Registration is FREE.

Simply activate Samsung Care+ within 30 days of the device’s activation and you get to pay just N9,000 for accidental screen repair. Samsung also offers a 24-month warranty.

For more fun, the A22 has a special edition Launch offer that provides customers with a Bluetooth Headset and a customised Joeboy phone case when you buy anytime between the 5th and 31st of July 2021.

Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is available in varying memory sizes 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM at N89,100 and N97,600 respectively at Recommended retail prices.

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy A22 and the full Samsung Galaxy A series portfolio, please visit www.samsung.com/africa_en

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor July 2, 2021

Win the all new Infinix Laptop for free in the Infinix INBook Experience

This Infinix INBook X1Pro from Infinix is the perfect blend of productivity and portability that satisfies consumers’ major pain points. ...

Editor July 1, 2021

Access Bank rewards excellence at the 2021 CEO Awards

The 2021 Access Bank Group CEO Awards held recently to reward individuals who have shown commitment and hard work towards ...

Sponsor June 30, 2021

Smartphone Design Language from the Future

When smartphones became full-screen devices, colour, material & finish (CMF) became more important than ever before. In a world where almost ...

Sponsor June 25, 2021

Five days to go until the Call to Entry for the MTF Academy 2022 closes

Tick Tock! The countdown has begun to the end of the application for the MTF Academy Class of 2022! Five ...

Sponsor June 23, 2021

iNOVO Accelerator Programme: How UK-Nigeria Tech Hub is creating a pipeline of growth for early-stage Nigerian startups

Designed to empower 10 early-stage Nigerian startups that are solving challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, in January 2021, the ...

Op-Ed Editor June 23, 2021

Trendupp Awards 2021 Nominees Reception: Aproko Doctor, ThisThingCalledFashionn, Erica, IfysKitchen, Olorisupergal, Sisi Yemmie, others attend

Reality TV Star, Natacha Akide popularly known as “Symply Tacha”, Pamilerin Adegoke, Streetchurch, Sisi Yemmie, Fisayo Fosudo, Olorisupergal, Aproko Doctor, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail