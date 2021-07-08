SalesRuby gathers over 300 revenue leaders at the Africa Revenue Summit 2021

The future of sales and marketing success in Africa is hinged upon the amount of innovation that is being developed; innovation that aligns sales and marketing, bringing about the adoption of enablement tools & technology and prioritizes the entire buyer experience.

This statement of vision physically and virtually ushered over 250 attendees from several industries (Technology, FMCG/Retail, Insurance, Financial Services & More), reputable speakers and thoughts across the continent into the just concluded Africa Revenue Summit 2021 themed “Scaling Growth, Optimizing Margins” that happened at the Campbell Centre, Marina, Lagos on June 4th & 5th.

For an average of 7 hours on each day, a diversity of ideas, enlightening and insightful presentations and discussion set the pace for the processes, systems enabling business and revenue transformation in Africa.

Some of the speakers at the event include Bunmi Jembola (Convener & CEO, Salesruby) Timitope Ologunoye (COO, Autochek Africa) who discussed the critical role of data in business growth, Kene Eneh (Divisional CEO, ipNX retail) who highlighted how corporate culture can influence growth and many more.

A critical highlight of the entire event was when Winston Nolan (CEO, Sales Machine) all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa talked about self-esteem and how it influence the journey of the salesperson.

The organizers of the Africa Revenue Summit 2021 have said that this is only the beginning as plans have begun to make the next edition happening in March 2022 bigger and better.

If you’d like to get the entire slides and recordings of the entire summit, you can send an email to [email protected] or call 09070047684. You can also visit www.afres.africa & www.therubyhub.com for more details

