Runtown’s new album ‘Signs’ is coming in June

Runtown

Fresh off from releasing Sound God Fest Reloaded last week, a project sequel to 2019’s Sound God Fest, Vol. 1, Runtown has revealed that a new album Signs will arrive in June. Runtown has come a long way since releasing his debut album Ghetto University in 2015, then went on to hold the industry’s attention with his monstrous hit Mad Over You the year later, which brought him stratospheric success.

As the song neared its twilight and dwindled into obscurity, Runtown would drop off the music radar. His Tradition EP saw him tweak his sonic style, allowing more Caribbean influences. With Signs out in June, Runtown could return to a slice of that erstwhile glory. No tracklist has been announced but his Instagram has shown him getting busy in the studio.

