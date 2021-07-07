‘Runs girl’ service charge, Failing the Bar Exams with joy | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I’ve not had sex for long now, my clitoris is now clitowas. 😪🤧 — I Am Baby 🦋 (@fayvor_) July 7, 2021

Lmao… Clito what?

2.

He typed "let go on a date" I declined

He made me chat till 12am

He asked again, I said no

Immediately he called and ask politely like a man, I said YES — Ayomide ⭐ (@AyomideIrish) July 7, 2021

Lol…

3.

Dem call my padi for threesome, na him sister he meet for the hotel. — LIQUOR🥃🥃 (@manliquor_) July 7, 2021

Wahala be like family union

4.

Runs girls fee used to be 5-10k, now it’s between the range of 20-40k… this country is failing us all!!!!! — BrHoE🔰 (@Ayokasz) July 7, 2021

Lol… Economic crisis

5.

I failed my Bar exams today.. we meuuvee… No be everybody go pass. pic.twitter.com/WN9Mqy04w5 — GRACIOUS 🙄(COCONUT HEAD) (@ButterBibi) July 7, 2021

It’s the comic relief for us!

6.

As I speak now. Borno state is no longer a state you should visit. Borno is now a Boko haram state. — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) July 7, 2021

Wahala for who come from Borno State o

7.

Does any sane mind still associate Muhammadu Buhari with integrity? — Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) July 7, 2021

Is this even a question…

8.

Work hard until you see yourself on your cousin’s status. Family don’t post broke people. — Bayo (@mister_ade5) July 7, 2021

Lmao… Who else feels attacked?

9.

Is it just me or everyone on this birdapp is in Lagos or rather has easy access to Lagos? Because… 🙄😏 — Kioya❤ (@Kioya_1) July 7, 2021

Lol…. Na Lagos e dey happen o

10.

JUST IN: Buhari home state Katsina to convert viewing centres to Islamic schools https://t.co/Hn2xC8Mu2s — Peoples Gazette (@GazetteNGR) July 7, 2021

Not surprised!