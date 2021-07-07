‘Runs girl’ service charge, Failing the Bar Exams with joy | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Lmao… Clito what?

2.

Lol…

3.

Wahala be like family union

4.

Lol… Economic crisis

5.

It’s the comic relief for us!

6.

Wahala for who come from Borno State o

7.

Is this even a question…

8.

Lmao… Who else feels attacked?

9.

Lol…. Na Lagos e dey happen o

10.

Not surprised!

You may also like

Michael Isaac July 7, 2021

Bayelsa varsity students protest planned ‘school uniform’, Soyinka accuses government of kidnap | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss. Bayelsa: ...

Chinedu Okafor July 6, 2021

Wizkid’s wife proposal, Stubborn Android phone users | Funny posts we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read ...

Chinedu Okafor July 6, 2021

Olympic Games: ‘Customs fail to release donated kits,’ TAMPAN summons Yomi Fabiyi over controversial movie | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss. Nigerian citizens to participate in the amendment of ...

Michael Isaac July 5, 2021

Text from The UK Government, OCD for the coolies | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read ...

Michael Isaac July 5, 2021

AFN opens Olympics camp in Abuja, Buhari calls for global prayer for the Pope | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss. AFN ...

Michael Isaac July 2, 2021

Can women be best friends to married men? | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read ...

