Rogers Ofime’s supernatural horror series ‘The Mystic River’ is coming to Netflix

Despite Netflix’s Nollywood programming bloating with new additions and titles, the horror genre has been ignored. It’s a reflection of the state of Nollywood itself, skewed towards churning comedies which has mostly been a formula for winning at the box office. Over a year since Netflix arrived in the Nigerian market and the streamer can only boast of Living in Bondage as a horror acquisition. With Rogers Ofime’s supernatural horror miniseries The Mystic River premiering on Netflix this Friday, June 14, 2021, perhaps things are about to change.

Ofime (The Johnsons, Tinsel) and Uzodinma Okpechi are both the creators/showrunners of The Mystic River, a story about strange happenings in a remote village where pregnant women suddenly start to disappear. Everything is shrouded in mystery until a doctor comes along and starts some investigations. While it is not the most original premise as far as horror is concerned, Ofime is supremely concerned with telling African stories through the lens of horror.

The trailer might be the best portrayal, however. It struggles to tell a cohesive picture with its sloppy editing and transitions. But it manages to still convey themes of the supernatural and survival. While the series isn’t a true Netflix original, maybe it can be the gateway for other horror productions to arrive on Netflix. The Mystic River stars Jide Kosoko, Tonia Chukwurah, Ayo Ewebiyi, Sogade Oluwabunmi, Debby Eloghosa, Folaremi Agunbiade, and Maryjane Ogu.