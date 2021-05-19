Robbery via zoom, Names only Nigerians can bear | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Natural afro actually defiles the laws of gravity, shit fucking grows up, all other hair types fall, the afro never dips 🐎 — 🌵 (@anightson_) May 19, 2021

Wahala for who nor keep afro o 2.

2.

When there's a pandemic so you have to do all ur armed robberies via zoom pic.twitter.com/qlRVHYa97v — Kevin🍑 (@_Kevvin9) May 19, 2021

Lol…

3.

So I sat down for 2hrs to write this Exam just to get an F pic.twitter.com/XT9snbGCKi — Alh Dowat🐾 (@Dowatope) May 19, 2021

Lol…

4.

Who names their child Amicable or Evidence??

Evidence of what???? — DÁDÁ OF LAGOS (@DeltaAlpha2x) May 19, 2021

Killed us at Evidence! lol

5.

Best people to borrow money from are Pessimists cause

They don’t expect it back 😂🤝 — Violence🦅 (@iamdasilva___) May 19, 2021

What’s this lie?

6.

You won’t understand shaaaaaa

Poverty is dying small small — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) May 19, 2021

Are we in the same country?

7.

If you like be falling in love don’t go out and find money

Eyan titanic — stainless (@stainless231) May 19, 2021

Lol… e get why o

8.

Every girl deserves love except Amaka. — Mr Rave (@RaveTripsNG) May 19, 2021

Wahala for who be Amaka

9.

What if the offertory we give in church is the money that will feed us in heaven? Trust me hunger will kill many people …. — ⭐Emmah (@EmmahWookie) May 19, 2021

Lol…

10.

Your name na Christian but you dey form Atheist for social media 🤡 — David of Fct 🌝 (@Dhavidote) May 19, 2021

Irony of a lifetime!