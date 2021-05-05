RnB Princess moves on from a dysfunctional relationship in new single ‘Be Gone’

RnB Princess

New acts getting a foot into the music scene is always interesting to watch, but it induces a good feeling when these acts are women. Introducing indie artiste RnB Princess has been doing music for some time now, with her debut EP Love Memoires released last year. Also, adventurously, doing a cover of Sade Ade’s Sweetest Taboo uploaded on SoundCloud, sticking to the bluesy, jazzy structure but also making it her own.

As her stage name says, the sonic wheelhouse of RnB Princess is RnB. She’s just released Be Gone, a new single enlisting Fuga the Pirate. Produced by Noiz, the song heralds with moody synths and finds RnB Princess weaving a relatable tale of examining a dysfunctional relationship and moving on.

‘I feel like you have been chasing me / A little bit too long,” she sings, ”I no longer feel comfortable / I think I will be gone.”

The layering of vocals on Be Gone is also exquisite, with a complemetary rap verse from Fuga. Listen below.

https://music.apple.com/us/album/be-gone-feat-fuga-the-pirate/1562415085?i=1562415087&i=1562415087

