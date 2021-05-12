Requesting materials on a date, Lagos traffic to get rich | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:
1.
Men do? Must be nice!
2.
Maybe they’re testing you!
3.
Lol… where’s the lie?
4.
What you need is the spirit of the lord.
5.
Lol… How!!!
6.
Lol… We’ll here…
7.
Lol… What is this tweet…
8.
God when?
9.
Lol… If you’re reading this now!
10.
What’s this tweet?
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
Leave a reply