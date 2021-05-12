Requesting materials on a date, Lagos traffic to get rich | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I wish women knew that men hate sucking breast. — wolfie (@TheIgboWolf) May 12, 2021

Men do? Must be nice!

2.

First week of relationship na to change phone Dey your mind… You be ripper ??? — Gucci Icecream 🍦 (@EvansTed101) May 12, 2021

Maybe they’re testing you!

3.

Lagos traffic will make you think you are hard working cos you’ll always get home tired 😓 — Billionaire Ambition 🙏🏾 (@datgreatnigga) May 12, 2021

Lol… where’s the lie?

4.

What you need is the spirit of the lord.

5.

Show me another picture that questions how? I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/W3MJFTkEkN — Nigeria's French Ambassador🇳🇬🇫🇷 (@Mc_Phils) May 12, 2021

Lol… How!!!

6.

If i eventually taste this sex of a thing and it's not sweet,y'all will see crazy!!! — LIQUOR🥃🥃 (@manliquor_) May 12, 2021

Lol… We’ll here…

7.

This man always has network for TikTok videos but not for class🤡 — Foluso (@foly__) May 12, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet…

8.

If you see me today for the first time. What is the most important thing you will ask me aside money? GO! — Ruff-Giraffe (@BabaJanuary) May 12, 2021

God when?

9.

Jobs that require you to work on public holidays<<<<< — Lidocaine 🔆 (@trending_medic) May 12, 2021

Lol… If you’re reading this now!

10.

this aunty is entering my eyes. — 𝒉𝒐𝒕 𝒃𝒐𝒚 𝑿. 👽 (@iHoe_x) May 12, 2021

What’s this tweet?