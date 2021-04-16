Report: 20 Chibok schoolgirls’ parents died of heartbreak, Security operatives arrested for supplying arms to bandits | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Report: 20 Chibok schoolgirls’ parents died of heartbreak

No fewer than 20 parents of the abducted Chibok students have suffered trauma leading to death according to reports by the Chibok community in Abuja – The Punch reports

Dr Allen Manasseh, the Director of Media and Communication of the Kibaku Area Development Association, also disclosed that many of the parents of the missing schoolgirls were also living heartbroken.

“Their parents are heartbroken; over 20 have since died. Many are sick, waiting for answers from our government. We reminded President Muhammadu Buhari of his statement at his inauguration in 2015 that ‘we cannot claim to have defeated Boko Haram without rescuing the Chibok girls and all other innocent persons held hostage by insurgents,” he said.

Security operatives arrested for supplying arms to bandits

The police command in Zamfara has arrested seven security operatives for allegedly supplying arms, ammunition, and military kits to bandits in the state – The Cable reports

State commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed this at a media briefing on Thursday, 15th April. He stated that the suspects were arrested in various communities across the state.

“I wish to inform you that the state government has just received a report from the police on the arrest of seven security agents involved in aiding and abetting banditry activities across the state,” he said.

Lai Mohammed blames #EndSARS protesters over Twitter Africa headquarters snub

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of information, has blamed journalists and last year’s #EndSARS protesters for Twitter’s choice of Ghana as its headquarters in Africa – Premium Times reports

The minister, in an interview on Thursday, 15th April, stated his displeasure over the development, which he blamed on Nigerians.

He said, “The reasons cited by Twitter for citing the headquarters in Accra, Ghana is that Accra is a champion of democracy and there is rule of law in the country, among other reasons. This is what you get when you de-market your country.”

Lagos to upgrade 56 roads

The Lagos State government has revealed that it would upgrade 56 roads and reconstruct drains, street lightings, as part of its ongoing Action Area Plan to reconstruct/upgrade roads and other infrastructure in the state – The Guardian reports

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, revealed this at a stakeholders’ meeting on reconstruction/upgrading of Adeniji Adele Road, Oke Polo/Tata streets on Lagos Island.

Governors appeal to judicial workers to end strike

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has urged striking members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to return to work – The Nation reports

Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto Governor and vice chairman of the forum, made the appeal while answering questions from State House Correspondents after a meeting with Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, in Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, 15th April.