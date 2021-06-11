Rema is all about sex in the visuals for new single ‘Soundgasm’

Soundgasm

In anticipation for Rema‘s debut album, of which we have no detail about, the Mavin golden boy has dropped another single Soundgasm to herald the project. This is coming after the February release of bubbly single Bounce.

London is credited as the producer for Soundgasm, and with Rema recently labelling his sound as Afrorave, it would be interesting to see how his first body of work sonically pans out. Accompanied with a video, Soundgasm still adopts the tics and fillers recognizable to Rema, but more sparse than usual. The song is essentially lyrically sex-soaked with a percussive thrust, the visuals taking place in a vast, spare house that finds Rema in his element.

Sex will play a key theme in Rema’s upcoming album, going by the antecedents. Maturity and experience are also behind how he expresses these themes, a post-Dumebi phase that puts him at the intersection of Gen-Z debauchery and lusty, millennial nostalgia.

Watch the video for Soundgasm below

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq June 10, 2021

Arise TV Interview: “IPOB is just a dot in the circle” | 4 things President Buhari said about the South East and nepotism in appointments

For political watchers in Nigeria, it is common knowledge that President Muhammadu Buhari has been described by aides and party ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq June 10, 2021

Arise TV: 10 hot takes from the President Buhari Interview [Restructuring, Security, Poverty & Corruption]

For political watchers in Nigeria, it is common knowledge that President Muhammadu Buhari has been described by aides and party ...

Bernard Dayo June 10, 2021

The visuals for Chike’s ‘Roju’ is a romantic ode to weddings across cultures

From his debut album Boo of The Booless released last year, singer-songwriter Chike has released the visuals for Roju, a ...

Bernard Dayo June 9, 2021

Fireboy DML muses on life’s issues on visuals for ‘Airplane Mode’

Fireboy DML has just released the visuals for Airplane Mode, a track off his sonically expansive debut album Apollo last ...

Bernard Dayo June 8, 2021

Kunle Afolayan’s upcoming film ‘Tenants of the House’ is about the herdsmen-farmer conflict

The last time we heard about Kunle Afolayan, he was in a chat with Ben Amadasun of Netflix Africa, announcing ...

Bernard Dayo June 8, 2021

Minz returns with romantic desire on new single ‘War’

Minz has been gaining more confidence and zest since the release of early singles like Aunty Patricia and Neva Stop ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail