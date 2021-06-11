Rema is all about sex in the visuals for new single ‘Soundgasm’

In anticipation for Rema‘s debut album, of which we have no detail about, the Mavin golden boy has dropped another single Soundgasm to herald the project. This is coming after the February release of bubbly single Bounce.

London is credited as the producer for Soundgasm, and with Rema recently labelling his sound as Afrorave, it would be interesting to see how his first body of work sonically pans out. Accompanied with a video, Soundgasm still adopts the tics and fillers recognizable to Rema, but more sparse than usual. The song is essentially lyrically sex-soaked with a percussive thrust, the visuals taking place in a vast, spare house that finds Rema in his element.

Sex will play a key theme in Rema’s upcoming album, going by the antecedents. Maturity and experience are also behind how he expresses these themes, a post-Dumebi phase that puts him at the intersection of Gen-Z debauchery and lusty, millennial nostalgia.

Watch the video for Soundgasm below