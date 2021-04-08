Rema delivers Mad Max-inspired visuals for ‘Bounce’

Released in February, Rema’s Bounce is the pilot single from his much-awaited debut album. At least for now. Produced by titan beatmaker Don Jazzy, Bounce swings with house sensibilities made for the club circuit. As always, women are a theme in Rema’s music. But in Bounce, it’s an ode to their God-given anatomy.

Now the Mavin star singer has delivered the visuals, leaning towards the dieselpunk imagery of the Mad Max films. In a vast, arid wasteland, scrappy, makeshift trucks hit the road, the camera panning across survival gadgetry and CGI birds hovering in the sky. The women, in question, are in fishnet leggings, biker leather jackets, windproof goggles, harnesses, skull-spangled fixtures attached to their butt cheeks.

It’s the focal point, after all. Don Jazzy in the video is hardly surprising, adorned in a menacing, horned cape coat. Watch the video below.