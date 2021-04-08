Rema delivers Mad Max-inspired visuals for ‘Bounce’

Rema

Released in February, Rema’s Bounce is the pilot single from his much-awaited debut album. At least for now. Produced by titan beatmaker Don Jazzy, Bounce swings with house sensibilities made for the club circuit. As always, women are a theme in Rema’s music. But in Bounce, it’s an ode to their God-given anatomy.

Now the Mavin star singer has delivered the visuals, leaning towards the dieselpunk imagery of the Mad Max films. In a vast, arid wasteland, scrappy, makeshift trucks hit the road, the camera panning across survival gadgetry and CGI birds hovering in the sky. The women, in question, are in fishnet leggings, biker leather jackets, windproof goggles, harnesses, skull-spangled fixtures attached to their butt cheeks.

It’s the focal point, after all. Don Jazzy in the video is hardly surprising, adorned in a menacing, horned cape coat. Watch the video below.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo April 2, 2021

The sonic homecoming of Mr P’s ‘The Prodigal’

Mr P has finally released his much anticipated first studio album The Prodigal, a 16-track project which he takes credit ...

Bernard Dayo March 24, 2021

Burna Boy’s video for ’23’ pays homage to women with dreams

Fresh off from winning his first Grammy over a week ago, in the category of Best Global Music Album, Burna ...

Bernard Dayo March 24, 2021

This is what the artwork of Rema’s ‘Bounce’ means, according to Rema

”This record was inspired by the luscious and magnificent body of the African woman,” Rema told Pitchfork in a statement ...

Bernard Dayo March 16, 2021

Why Burna Boy’s Grammy win is historic

It’s 2019 and Burna Boy is billed to perform at the Coachella music festival, but he isn’t happy with his ...

Bernard Dayo March 11, 2021

Ice Prince taps Oxlade for lovestruck single ‘Kolo’

On Thursday, fast-rising singer Oxlade posted a tweet about miming Ice Prince‘s 2011 monster hit single Oleku back in secondary ...

Michael Isaac March 9, 2021

Teni explains cover art for her upcoming debut album ‘Wonderland’

Award-winning Nigerian singer and entertainer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni the Entertainer has taken to social media to explain ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail