Religious persecution, Male privilege | Top Non-binary tweets we saw from Nigeria this week

More often than not, the delight of Twitter conversations is in the comebacks original tweets attract.

We collated some very interesting tweets from Naija Twitter on conversations that matter in the non-binary space. And of course, some of the fire comebacks they attracted.

Enjoy!

There is a reason mansplaining remains an enduring problem.

The tweet that was the genesis of the above tweet.

If that’s not saying something!

And that’s on male privilege.

A culture of sufferhead for women suffering a slow death … as it should.

Religious persecution is the reality of many Nigerians.

This needs to stop … decades ago.

Someone brought up submission again. And this is a perfect response.

The culture of policing women needs to die.

And whether you like it or not, feminists have earned their flowers. Have you?

