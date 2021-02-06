Religious persecution, Male privilege | Top Non-binary tweets we saw from Nigeria this week

More often than not, the delight of Twitter conversations is in the comebacks original tweets attract.

We collated some very interesting tweets from Naija Twitter on conversations that matter in the non-binary space. And of course, some of the fire comebacks they attracted.

Enjoy!

One man says it and wow! Finally! It is tasking.

All na lie. I give you people a day.

Let Ozzy talk about how domestic chores are tasking or something like that, you people will bring out daggers. — …….. (@marrgarritah) February 5, 2021

There is a reason mansplaining remains an enduring problem.

With all these, she'll have to get things In the market to prepare food.



Then Something came to my mind saying, "if she continue this way, she will wear-out and one day, you will receive a call that your wife is dead."

That struck me! — Oluwanishola Akeju (Whitehead) (@Fekazii8) February 4, 2021

The tweet that was the genesis of the above tweet.

Nobody:



Men: when I married my wife, I knew it was my time to shine as a slave master, then one day she nearly died of exhaustion. So I realised that human women don't have infinite strength. That's why I have gathered you all today to congratulate myself.



Other men: pic.twitter.com/9IbzWwLGOJ — Sheherazade (@enyonvm) February 5, 2021

If that’s not saying something!

Men: I didn’t realize I was a bad partner till my partner almost died Cos I was inconsiderate and wicked. Now I’m better.



The crowd: pic.twitter.com/uk34Jladsr — Big Fish Gee 🦈 (@GbemmyG) February 5, 2021

And that’s on male privilege.

Dead it! You and your adoration can go to blazes. As in, ki iwo ati adoration e, ke la'na. You adore her, yet you're not actively seeking to lessen her burden. You can't do it, but she can? Because she's wired for hard labor? As per suffering is her destiny? If you don't fuck off https://t.co/OTG5EL0Qi9 — gbemisoke (@Gbemisoke) February 5, 2021

A culture of sufferhead for women suffering a slow death … as it should.

Just came to our attention that a young Barber detained in Kano for alleged blasphemy against Muslim faith. Elijah Ode, a resident of Kano from Adum East, Obi LGA of Benue State, who combines barbing with studies and is domicile in the Sabon Gari town of the state was reported to — Just Ella (@JustSociety4all) February 3, 2021

Religious persecution is the reality of many Nigerians.

I tell you I’m an atheist and you say you’re gon pray for me?? Nawa oh. — This bread na ogege. (@colormebrown) February 1, 2021

This needs to stop … decades ago.

If submission is power and submission is so sweet, why do men not want it? And why do men have to convince us to be submissive. If it is that great then all of us should be fighting to be submissive na….Lmaoo what is this stupidity all over my tl? — 🌱Lushka🌱 (@GhostDoLL_) February 1, 2021

Someone brought up submission again. And this is a perfect response.

One can be feminist and be evil

One can be feminist and be good



Fighting for equal rights doesn’t mean they can’t and won’t cuss you out. Y’all understand every other movement can have people who aren’t perfect except feminism of cos. https://t.co/OqaBwNYcSM — Bella Hadidn’t. (@Sugaarrbaby) January 28, 2021

The culture of policing women needs to die.

Once upon a time girls weren't allowed to;

1. Get formal education

2. Be doctors

3. Drive

4. Vote

Etc



Thanks to feminists, these are things of the past. Tell me again why you hate them? — Ms. Sweet Mouth🍬 (@A_Abby_Abi) February 1, 2021

And whether you like it or not, feminists have earned their flowers. Have you?