#ReleaseThe21 is the movement calling for the release of arrested LGBTQ persons in Ghana

Releasethe21

In another turn of hostility towards the Ghanaian LGBTQ community, 21 queer persons were arrested last week in the city of Ho for holding a community empowerment activity, now charged and remanded for “unlawful assembly.” This is according to the Volta Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service. Stating the obvious, the police have been wielded as an apparatus to intimidate and terrorize vulnerable LGBTQ populations in Ghana.

The incident which happened last week Thursday has been met with outrage from LGBTQ activists and other interest groups. On social media, the hashtag #ReleaseThe21 has been pushed to draw awareness to this injustice while also advocating for the freedom of the arrested queer persons. The tweets from concerned queer Ghanaians have been nothing short of sad and dispiriting; the Ghanaian cultural and political atmosphere have collided to continue with the oppression of LGBTQ persons with impunity.

In March, 22 LGBTQ persons were arrested by the police reportedly for attending a ”lesbian wedding.” What ensued was LGBTQ Ghanaians changing their avatars on Twitter to red to protest. Before then, in February, an LGBTQ center in Ghana was shut down, consequently cutting off resources and community for LGBTQ Ghanaians. For those unaware about the marginalisation of queer persons in Ghana, this was the story that made it into the mainstream news cycle, even getting attention from celebrities like Idris Elba and Naomi Campbell.

As queer Ghanaians continue to seek justice and freedom, Ghana’s rancid homophobia is showing that it isn’t the democratic society that it has projected itself to be.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Wilfred Okiche May 24, 2021

Profile: The avenging advocacy of Iyabo Ojo

It may be her greatest performance yet. But it had nothing to do with fiction. There was drama though. Plenty ...

Bernard Dayo May 10, 2021

Is religion standing in the way of how we combat coronavirus?

In unsurprising fashion, the General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), David Oyedepo, recently told his congregation that ...

Bernard Dayo May 4, 2021

Nigerians on Twitter are rallying for the rescue of abducted students of #GreenfieldUniversity

Nigeria’s security challenges have been mounting over the past month, and with more reports on kidnaps, banditry, and Islamic militancy ...

Bernard Dayo April 28, 2021

Buhari wanting AFRICOM relocated to Africa is a bad move

In the past week, Nigeria has felt like the Upside Down, the news cycle churning away with horrid stories of ...

Bernard Dayo April 21, 2021

Why are heterosexual Nigerians moderating LGBTQ issues on Clubhouse?

Since its launch last year, Clubhouse has gained increasing popularity in the social media space. Mushrooming with topics and communities, ...

Bernard Dayo April 20, 2021

Uber, Taxify drivers aren’t exploited only in Nigeria. It’s happening in Africa

News of Uber and Taxify drivers embarking on a strike action was first reported over the weekend, but Monday, 19 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail