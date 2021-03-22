Register today for the free TW Finance Webinar 2021

Challenging Myths About Women & Wealth

Guess what?! It’s Money-making March for you this year because TW is hosting its FREE finance webinar!

Designed to challenge your financial situation, Today’s Woman has partnered with some amazing women to take you from where you are financially to where you need to be.

As a leading women’s platform in Nigeria and Africa at large, we want to empower you with the right knowledge and access to products & services.

Our speakers are going to educate and assist you with investing knowledge, accessing financial portals, funding materials & inspiration and a whole lot more.

Speaking at our event are;

– Arese Ugwu – Founder, Smart Money Africa

– Olori Sekinat Aramide Elegushi – Founder/CEO, The Monarch Events Centre & QSE Foundation

– Adaku Ijara – MD/CEO, Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited

– Ifeyinwa Nkeonyenwe – Head of General Business Operations, NSIA Insurance Limited

Busola Jejelowo – Executive Director Investment Management, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited

Moderator: Toyosi Etim-Effiong – TV Producer/Digital Media Strategist

PLUS – You will also stand the chance to win amazing prizes like Coaching Sessions with TW Magazine Founder, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Free Social Media Ads, Website Ads, Features and More to help further your careers and businesses.

This event is FREE and only requires registration.

Date: Saturday 27th March 2021

Time: 11AM – 2 PM

Venue: Will be sent after registration

Registration: http://bit.ly/TWMoneyWebinar

This event is proudly supported by Stanbic IBTC, Emerging Africa and NSIA Insurance.

For more information, send an e-mail to [email protected]!

