Regina Askia-Williams is making her return to Nollywood with upcoming film ‘Web’

After making a huge name in late 90’s Nollywood and well into the 2000’s, starring in movies like Highway to the Grave and Full Moon, Regina Askia-Williams dropped off the radar. While her peers forged ahead despite a rapidly changing movie industry climate, Askia-Williams made a decision to to become other things. A google search will return revealing her as an Atlanta-based nurse, healthcare and educational activist and public speaker.

But the wait is over and the star, now in her fifties, is making a comeback with a new film titled Web which she posted on her Instagram recently. Not much is know about the film, only that shooting has been wrapped and that she plays Ramsey Nouah’s wife. Fans of both legendary actors are in for a treat. With coronavirus still much around, it will be interesting to see what medium Askia-Williams’ film will be on. Either way, it feels good to have her back.