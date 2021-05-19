RED | For Africa CEO, Adebola Williams to host inaugural Culture Intelligence from RED ‘Marketing Leaders Summit’ this Saturday

Culture Intelligence from RED, a leading think tank on media, marketing, and the culture, will hold its inaugural Marketing Leaders Summit this Saturday, 22 May 2021 by 10am.

The virtual interactive session which will be hosted by RED | For Africa CEO, Adebola Williams, will feature industry leaders such as Ngozi Nkwoji, ‎Marketing Manager, Communications and Sponsorship, ‎The Heineken Company; Bamsa Godwin, External Affairs and Sustainable Business Manager, Unilever; Funmi Abiola, Marketing Manager, CFAO, and Bada Akintunde-Johnson, Country Manager (Nigeria) for Viacom International Media Networks Africa.

The session themed ‘Culture Intelligence and The Future of Brand Innovation’, will focus on revealing and understanding market trends in specific industries and how they affect consumer demands, the next phase of product design and innovation prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and how market leaders can leverage culture and social data to achieve brand goals.

The Marketing Leaders Summit is convened by Culture Intelligence from RED in collaboration with Red Media Africa. The quarterly event offers engaging educational sessions and discussions centred on key themes selected from Culture Intelligence from RED’s tools — The Masterlist and What The Streets Are Saying.

You can join the virtual session here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrc-mrqjIuHtP5KxTPlV14IIAhu3tXDOvl

