Reacting to LAUTECH #Olosho, Waking up horny, Veteran Jim Iyke | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

life, my dear, life. — Jane Doe (@JaneDoeProject) February 4, 2021

It’s the reply for us.

2.

#olosho OLOSHO IS A GOODWORK —Ronke Lautech Product 2021 pic.twitter.com/CMQAjmonp0 — ADE’DAM OF ILESA KINGDOM 😂🤝 (@Official_adedam) February 4, 2021

Hmmm, the end is near!

3.

Lol…

4.

Jim Iyke with his shakara😂🤭 — Choco❤🍹 (@Pharm_chocolate) February 4, 2021

And so much violence

5.

Who else noticed that dining table is useless in an African home? — Xander world❤ (@BigMan_Xander) February 4, 2021

Lol… Where’s the lie?

6.

Y'all that put your bf/gf pics on your header….. Wassup? Why does it barely last less than a month? Lol, ode😂💔 — 𝐌𝕆𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄🔰 (@Mohnice_) February 4, 2021

Lol… E get why!

7.

You know your mum is a Nigerian When after shouting from morning to evening, she ends it with "after you people will say I'm shouting" 😂 — 𝐌𝕆𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄🔰 (@Mohnice_) February 4, 2021

Lol…

8.

I'm the only guy on this app who's normal…the state of my gender 😪 — Daveyson (@king_koddy) February 4, 2021

That you have to tweet this tho?

9.

Maybe if Elon musk tweets about Naira, it'll finally rise. — Attah of Nigeria🇳🇬 (@Akortainment) February 4, 2021

Lol… Who else agrees?

10.

Used my last power oil to fry egg and I’m about to begin this #lautech video. pic.twitter.com/I8mIcltWbi — TheNeol (@the_neol) February 3, 2021

What else would you use oil for?