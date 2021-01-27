Rats in Lagos, Getting ‘IT’ through your daughter, WhatsApp Privacy | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I travelled for just a month. See what the rats in my kitchen did.

Hunger dey this land 😹 pic.twitter.com/pIvc2o1s6d — JÒHÁNNÙ MÍMỌ́ (@aboladejohn_) January 27, 2021

Are you as shocked as we are?

2.

So I showered, sprayed perfume and dressed up smartly for daughter’s school resumption, only for her to tell me not to step out of the car. Nope, I didn’t invest this much energy to be your Uber.



I am out here hoping to run into an angelic emotional investor in our lives. — Ògbẹ́ni Omoluabi (@PrinceofSydney) January 26, 2021

‘I mean, I have done so much as your father’

3.

Some rats are more compassionate than humans. — Fact (@Fact) January 27, 2021

Even the ones in Nigeria?

4.

Mark Zuckerberg rented a space on my WhatsApp stories tab to drop a message for me about how he cares about my privacy. Thanks for the reassurance, I look forward to the customised Ads on WhatsApp — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) January 27, 2021

Lol… The accuracy!

5.

I remember when i newly joined Twitter NG, i had a crush on one influencer so i decided to slide in his dm. He was wearing a glasses in his avi that reminded me of Superman so i said hello Clark Kent, omo e be like say na there i fvck up. This guy didn't even reply my message💔😭 — Dr Toolz (@toolzbeib) January 27, 2021

It’s the pick up line for us!

6.

Look at the beautiful wilderness 😥 pic.twitter.com/HAzzc7hY3U — The Talking Head (@itsDavidOnoja) January 27, 2021

It’s the car in photo for us!

7.

Abuja people,

Please where can I eat and not catch Covid? Cos I heard you people are sharing it here — Edmund Olotu of the small Bag (@pyjama_ceo) January 27, 2021

Lol…

8.

Wait. You people think Lukaku can beat Ibrahimovic up? Are you kidding me? Do you know how many players Zlatan has sent to the hospital? Please let’s not. 🤣 — ULOMA (@ulxma) January 27, 2021

Honestly, let’s not!

9.

so i’m singing in my room and😭 pic.twitter.com/Wz3zCzUTJq — Dessert💦🇨🇦 (@ChocolateLammy) January 27, 2021

Lol… Ondo what???

10.

3 people unfollowed me YOU ARE GOING TO HELL FIRE😭 — Dessert💦🇨🇦 (@ChocolateLammy) January 27, 2021

The energy!!