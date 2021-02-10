Rapture on Feb 14, Forgetting your points in an argument | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

The anger hits differently!

2.

E be things

3.

What is wrong with humans?

4.

That would definitely be something

5.

Don’t start this conversation, please.

6.

Accurate

7.

Choose wisely!

8.

Okay, good for you…

9.

Lol…

10.

Lol…

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac February 10, 2021

Ogun communities raise alarm over influx of herders from Oyo | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the top stories making rounds in Nigerian News Media Ogun communities raise ...

Michael Isaac February 9, 2021

The best Lori Iro, Dating men with private jets | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac February 9, 2021

FG may replace BVN with NIN | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG may replace BVN with NIN Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has stated that the federal government ...

Michael Isaac February 8, 2021

Satisfying men without sex, Adamu Garba on Channels, haircut for 2k | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac February 8, 2021

Cryptocurrencies breed illegal activities – CBN | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Cryptocurrencies breed illegal activities – CBN The Central Bank of Nigeria has said cryptocurrencies promote illegal activities and raise risks, ...

Michael Isaac February 5, 2021

The GOAT of all Nigerian soups, Clueless Buhari, Asking for skincare routine | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail