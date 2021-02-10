Rapture on Feb 14, Forgetting your points in an argument | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I be so maddd,when I forget to say shit in an argument,i be wanting to re-argue😂 — Black muslim ☺️🦋 (@Favmediachick) February 10, 2021

The anger hits differently!

2.

Would you take the money ? pic.twitter.com/SnVaFU6qaM — MAKANAKI (@black_bhoy_) February 10, 2021

E be things…

3.

Losing weight is fatphobia but we not ready for that conversation. — Hausa Chocolate (@H_L_MA) February 9, 2021

What is wrong with humans?

4.

I hope rapture happens on Feb 14 and the ones in relationships are left behind 🙂 — Ōhms. (@404ritty) February 10, 2021

That would definitely be something

5.

Assuming you look like ur handwriting

Will you be fine?? — zeelux (@CallMe_Zeelux) February 10, 2021

Don’t start this conversation, please.

6.

No go give armed robbers your address because you dey find val gift o — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) February 10, 2021

Accurate

7.

Choose one;



1. Canada(PR)

2. N50m — uncle DEEN™ ♛ (@officialmrdeen) February 10, 2021

Choose wisely!

8.

Shoutout to us that’ll never scam our parents when we’re in school 💅🏾. — FEYi 🤍 (@blarrkwave_) February 10, 2021

Okay, good for you…

9.

Interviewer: “So tell me about yourself”.



Me: “I’d rather not since I need this job”. pic.twitter.com/UiBLlhyiY9 — Thë Big Døg🐶✞ (@ade4lahanmii) February 9, 2021

Lol…

10.

Do you guys say "MY mom" or "OUR mommy" when talking to your siblings? — Cʜɪᴇғ Dʀᴇᴀʏ🦅 (@tweetbydreay) February 10, 2021

Lol…