Radio Now launches Specials program ‘Our Common Thread’ | First edition to air this Friday

Radio Now, a news service dedicated to providing factual, unbiased and Nigerian-focused news, announces its launch of its Radio Now Specials program. The first edition of the program is slated to air at 11 am on Friday, June 18th, 2021.

Radio Now Specials aims to create and curate useful interactions that inspire us to be and act better, one person and one step at a time. The inaugural edition in this series, Our Common Thread, is focused on governance and nationalism and how spirituality can underpin progress.

Our Common Thread features leaders from different ethnic, cultural, professional and religious backgrounds. The purpose of this is to create closer bonds between Nigerians regardless of faiths or cultures by helping everyone explore and find that place of their collective humanity from which we can build a society that is representative of
all, and is equitable and just. The secondary aim is to proffer tangible solutions to modern-day issues, which will ultimately improve the life of countless people of colour, situated all over the world.

With a mandate to audit our history, minds and philosophies, in order to find the common thread, and measuring this against the present day we hope to provide an opportunity for us to challenge the existing status quo across various areas – and by doing so, proffer solutions that will foster progress and open-mindedness.

This edition of Our Common Thread is a ninety-minute program and will feature Dr. Bayo Akomolafe, Executive Director and Chief Curator for The Emergence Network. Dr Akomolafe is globally renowned for his take on global crises, civic action, and social change – issues which he examines from an indigenous lens.

“These times are urgent; let us slow down.”

– Bayo Akomolafe

This collaborative project features interaction between the invited speaker, the hosts and the audience members. The event will conclude with a Q&A session, featuring questions from the virtual audience in attendance.

The show will stream live on Radio Now 95.3 FM, Zoom, YouTube, and a recorded version of it will be aired subsequently on the network service of the National Television Authority (NTA).

