PsychoYP feels on top of the world in blissful new single ‘Euphoria’

PsychoYP is arguably trap’s most visible correspondent in Nigeria, garnering goodwill across hip hop fandoms. In his latest single Euphoria – his first of the year – and produced by Ramoni, the rapper blends minimalist RnB, drill, hip hop, Afroswing into some kind of cathartic, narco-rap bop.

The neon, sizzling opening aside, PsychoYP chronicles his threadbare past and the maximalism he’s found at this point in his career, further illustrating this titular euphoria with the hazed-out bliss that comes from drug consumption.

”I don’t feel myself I like it / I wake up in wealth I like it,” he sings, ”I smoke on my trees I’m faded / I smoke on my trees.”

There’s a nonchalance in how he conveys this personal feelings, and maybe that’s the point. PsychoYP has always been writing his personal stories into hip hop’s rugged templates and maybe we need to do more listening.

Listen to Euphoria below.