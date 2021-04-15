Presidency: “We’re still working on the release of Chibok girls” | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Presidency: “We’re still working on the release of Chibok girls”

The Presidency on Wednesday, 14th April, stated that the release of the remaining Chibok girls is still a work in progress – The Punch reports

Garba Shehu, The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘Chibok girls still in our minds -Presidency.’

The statement read in part, “The Presidency reassures parents and all concerned citizens that the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, remain constantly on the minds of government as they are always on the minds of their parents.”

Governors meet over ongoing strike by Judicial workers

Nigerian Governors had a meeting at the statehouse, Abuja, to weigh on numerous issues including the nationwide strike by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) – The Cable reports

In May 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari had signed an executive order granting financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary across the 36 states of the country. This order makes it mandatory for states to include the allocations of both the legislature and the judiciary in the first-line charge of their budgets.

The governors have failed to implement this.

EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom attorney-general

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Akwa Ibom State – Premium Times reports

Uwemedimo Nwoko was arrested on Tuesday, 13th April, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, sources familiar with the matter told the publication.

Foreign University to establish medical school in Osun

All Saints University School of Medicine, Dominica, has concluded its plans to establish a School of Medicine in Osun – The Nation reports

Dr Joshua Yussuf, the school’s Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the university’s management was ready to use lands in Ikirun to enviable heights by establishing a medical school in the town.

FG faults Obaseki’s claims on state of economy

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, has disclosed that the revenue distributed at Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) is generated by Federal Government agencies.- The Guardian reports

The minister faulted recent allegations by Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo that The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) printed N60 billion in March to support federal allocation to states.