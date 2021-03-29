Presidency tackle Atiku over comment on Buhari, Niger: Schools reopen after Kagara abduction | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Presidency tackle Atiku over comment on Buhari

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has reacted to the comments made by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, over fears he raised on some economic indices suggesting that the country is slipping into a failed state – The Punch reports

Mr Adesina disclosed that about 30 million Nigerians were unemployed before Buhari took office. He also said the recent report released by the National Bureau of Statistics showing that 23.2 million Nigerians are unemployed was not new.

Niger: Schools reopen after Kagara abduction

Niger State government has directed public schools in the state to reopen from Monday, 29th March after being shut for close to two months following attacks on learning institutions in the north – The Cable reports

State Commissioner for education, Hannatu Salihu, disclosed that schools with day students will resume on March 29, while boarding secondary schools in urban areas will reopen on April 6.



Police arrive Benue to probe attempt on Ortom’s life

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu’s special unit set up to investigate the attacks on Governor Samuel Ortom has arrived in Makurdi, Benue – The Guardian reports

Frank Mba, The Police Public Relations Officer, issued a statement to this effect in Abuja on Sunday, 28th March.

He said: “The team is expected to take over and consolidate all on-going investigations into the incident. It is expected to investigate all angles of the reported attack to ensure that all persons empirically linked to the incident are apprehended and brought to book.”

Imo monarch attacks Okorocha inside plane

Mild drama ensued inside the business class section of Air Peace at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri on Sunday, 28th March, as the former chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, attacked ex-Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha – The Nation reports

According to the publication, eyewitnesses disclosed that Ilomuanya, was calmly seated before Okorocha’s arrival and only charged at the senator representing Imo West when he entered the plane and attacked him with his walking stick.

COVID-19: Nigeria vaccinates over 500,000 people

Data released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) shows that over 500,000 Nigerians have received the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines – Premium Times reports

As of Sunday, 28th March, 513,626 eligible Nigerians have been vaccinated in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).