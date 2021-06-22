Port Harcourt hosts Maltina School Games 2021 Finals in grandstyle

The City of Port Harcourt hosted the Rivers State finals of the second edition of Maltina School Games from 14th to the 16th of June, 2021.

Held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Igwuruta, Port Harcourt, the event had over 350 Schools in attendance with over 40 participating athletes.

The keenly contested competition produced overall best winners in different categories ranging from High Jump, Long Jump, Relay Race, Short Put, Javelin and series of races in meters under Senior and Junior Categories which produced these four overall winners: Caleb Joshua, the Overall Best Athlete for Senior Categories and Grace Oshiokpu emerged as the Overall Best Athlete for the Senior Girl Category while Williams Ibinabo is the Overall Best for Junior Boys Category and capping it up is the Princess Gershom is the Overall Best for Junior Girls.

The Overall Best School: Community Secondary School, Okochiri, Okrika Local Government Area in Port Harcourt, at the Maltina School Games 2021 Final Held In Port Harcourt Rivers State

Also, the Community Secondary School, Okochiri, Okrika Local Government Area in Port Harcourt triumphed as the Overall Best School in the competition and the participants were thrilled by a popular Artiste, Harrysong who performed live at the stadium.

The event had in attendance the President of the Nigeria School Sports Federation, Mrs. Olabisi Joseph, ably represented by her Vice, Pst Emmanuel Ebong, congratulated the winners and commended the Maltina Team as well as the NSSF for their efforts in reviving school sports development in the country.

A cross section of the Overall Best Winners at the Maltina School Games 2021 Final held at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Igwuruta, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Also in attendance was the Regional Trade Marketing Manager for the Nigerian Breweries, Port Harcourt, Paul Ehidgade and his counterpart, Chukwuemeka Ailokwu, Corporate Affairs Manager for the Nigerian Breweries, South-South Nigeria who jointly reiterated the commitment of the brand to being more socially responsible to the people of Nigeria through the initiation of more impactful programmes that cut across every sphere.

Several political office holders and prominent leaders in Nigeria’s educational sector also graced the occasion. Amongst other prominent dignitaries present at the event was the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports and Social Development, Hon Boma Iyaye, ably represented by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sport, Sir Honour K. Sirawoo commended Maltina for embarking on such a laudable project of discovering a new generation of talents for sport development in Nigeria. 

Participants for Junior Boys Category at the Maltina School Games 2021

Speaking at the event, Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, Elohor Olumide-Awe, said, “We are incredibly proud of all the students, they have put in their best to get to this stage. We hope that they continue to keep the spirit of sportsmanship alive as they progress through life. We trust that this will be the beginning of greater strides for them all.”

Presentation of Medals at the Maltina School Games 2021 at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Igwuruta, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
