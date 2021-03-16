Poor people proverbs, How to know a strong man | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Lol… too far!!



Walking in Yaba — Michael Faya (@themichaelfaya) March 16, 2021

Lol… How about breathing???

2.

Apart from, "NO CONDITION IS PERMANENT"

Which other poor people proverb do you know? — Dsage __SAGENATION💡 (@Dsage_BigHeart) March 16, 2021

It’s well!

3.

Na "Fall like a mango tree" we been dey use sabi people wey get mind that year — Prom Prom🌚 (@effizzzyy) March 16, 2021

Lol…

4.

They said "GO HARD or GO HOME"



Some of us no even komot house before pic.twitter.com/onfWBLfcWa — ENIYANSORO✂️ (@iam_tallblaqboi) March 16, 2021

Wahala be like house husband

5.

Ever seen a lady with lovely voice but has hoodlum behavior? — LEKYYDO™ 👑 (@lekyydo) March 16, 2021

Lol… What is a hoodlum behaviour?

6.

If you see me finish I go rearrange ! Ma fo — TheRemmySaheed ⚡️ (@Remmzor_YBNL) March 16, 2021

Accurate!

7.

If everybody abandons me

Uche from bolt will never leave me 😊☺️ — MAKANAKI (@black_bhoy_) March 16, 2021

Lol…

8.

Can you bill your daddy the way you’re billing these young men? — BadMan Cyph (@SteveCypha) March 16, 2021

Help us ask o

9.

You chew gum differently when you look good 💆🏾‍♂️💅 — Daveyson (@king_koddy) March 16, 2021

Refreshing honesty.

10.

Dem dey collect 3500 here to do NIN registration. 😂 Like I should pay to confirm that I'm a citizen of Nigeria — Omo Kiikan 💙 #EndSars✊ (@OmoKiikan) March 16, 2021

This is Nigeria!