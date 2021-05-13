Police: Baba Ijesha will remain remanded until JUSUN resumes, Lagos places 14 countries on COVID watchlist | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Police: Baba Ijesha remanded until JUSUN resumes

Hakeem Odumosu, The Lagos State Commissioner of Police has stated that the continuous detention of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, is based on legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in the state Ministry of Justice – The Punch reports

The commissioner also disclosed that the actor would not be released until the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria called off its nationwide strike and the courts resumed so that he could be arraigned.

Lagos places 14 countries on COVID watchlist

The Lagos government has placed 14 countries on its COVID-19 watchlist to prevent a third wave of infections in the state – The Cable reports

Lagos commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Wednesday, 12th May, at a media briefing to highlight the state’s COVID-19 third wave mitigation strategy.

The commissioner noted that India, Brazil and Turkey where new variants of COVID are causing an increase in infection rate are the ‘red countries’.

“From the Lagos perspective, we’re also looking at what we describe as Amber Colour countries, where we know that mutants are circulating. And this is important for us to be able to define how strict our monitoring of your isolation at home and how your testing is performed. We are monitoring countries where we know the mutants are circulating, but the situation is still severe,” he said.

Eid-Al Fitr: Buhari, other leaders call for unity, prayers

President Muhammadu Buhari and The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, have called on Nigerians to pray for the nation to overcome the myriad of problems facing it. In separate messages yesterday to celebrate Eid-al-Fitri, marking the end of Ramadan fasting – The Guardian reports

Media aide to The President, Garba Shehu, in a statement from the President, urged all Nigerians to seize the opportunity of today to pray against all forms of insecurity that is currently bedevilling the country.

National grid collapses again

Nigeria’s electricity transmission system, also known as the National grid, has suffered another system collapse, plunging the nation’s commercial cities, Lagos and Kano, and other major cities in a blackout – The Nation reports

The collapse occurred about 11.00 am Wednesday, 12th May, and was confirmed by two of the country’s electricity distribution companies in separate messages to their customers.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage being experienced across our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid,” Kaduna Electric said on Twitter.

Governors, others fault Buhari’s handling of security, restructuring

Seven All Progressives Congress (APC) governors among other 10 governors, had on Tuesday, 11th May, faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the security situation in the country – Premium Times reports

The governors, 15 of whom were personally in attendance and others represented by their deputies, met in Asaba, the Delta State capital to discuss the state of the nation.

The APC governors in attendance were Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), who briefed journalists after the meeting.