Phyno’s fourth album is coming

Fans of Phyno have just received one of the biggest news this year: a fourth album is underway. The long-reigning indigenous rapper and Penthauze Music boss made the announcement on Twitter recently, posting two pictures along with the tweet. Holding a generic red plastic cup for beer in one image, there’s nothing much to glean in the context of album details.

This new project is coming after his third studio album Deal With It released in 2019, a 21-track project featuring heavyweight acts like Falz, Runtown, and Flavour. The Headies-nominated project was released during the wave of anti-xenophobic protests spilling from South Africa which hampered its promotion, and was met with mixed reviews by critics. But it’s also worth mentioning that the project picked up a Headies nomination.

This year, Phyno returned with the video of the amapiano-tinged song High Way featuring DJ Kaywise, and Egbon with Masterkraft. The ability to cross-pollinate Igbo sensibilities with hip hop has been Phyno’s artistic currency. With the music landscape different from what it was before, the rapper may have something to prove with this upcoming album.