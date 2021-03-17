People with no ‘Room 306’ skills, Fufu for breakfast | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Any babe wey fit finish 6 fufu, that one na man of the house o — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) March 17, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet?

2.

Why do you only text me when it's cold and you are high??? — THE BLACK HEMINGWAY (@J_Chiemeke) March 17, 2021

Lol… BlockedT!

3.

“Active 5 minutes ago” lowkey hurts when you sent the message 5 hours ago. — Osas BigEngine (@Osas_BigEngine) March 17, 2021

Accurate to the bones!

4.

You're not celibate…. Nobody wants to sleep with you. Stop telling us premium lies. — Nielo🦍🦅 (@vibes__N) March 17, 2021

People with no ‘Room 306’ skills

5.

People wey sabi this sex thing, no dey too make mouth. — AUNTY ADA (@Auntyadaa) March 17, 2021

People with ‘Room 306’ skills

6.

Ladies start washing your hair with cold water, it keeps your hair moist. Start saving your side Boo number under your main Boo name; he’s not gonna check his own message. After washing your hair, let it air dry to avoid heat damage.



🙏🙏🙏🙏 — TBillion (@Tbillion40) March 17, 2021

Lol… What is this advise?

7.

One guy misplaced 5k today and he said "it's nothing". I nearly cried.



In this period. Mad — Tolu😈 (@thisistolu) March 17, 2021

Lol…

8.

Date someone you can call ode and he/she won’t feel disrespected 😂 — YorubaBoy® 🌶🌶 (@YorubaBoy__) March 17, 2021

Wahala for who nor get date o

9.

A guy purchased a watermelon during a train stop and didn't realise it didn't fit through the bars. pic.twitter.com/ZFLXGUxid7 — KOBZ ❼ (@Mistakobz) March 17, 2021

Wahala be like watermelon

10.

If you give her attention and she’s doing like oloshi. Compliment her friends instead… — BrHoE🇾🇪MUFC (@Ayokasz) March 17, 2021

Here for the violence