People with no ‘Room 306’ skills, Fufu for breakfast | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Lol… What is this tweet?

2.

Lol… BlockedT!

3.

Accurate to the bones!

4.

People with no ‘Room 306’ skills

5.

People with ‘Room 306’ skills

6.

Lol… What is this advise?

7.

Lol…

8.

Wahala for who nor get date o

9.

Wahala be like watermelon

10.

Here for the violence

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac March 17, 2021

Abducted OOU students released, Kaduna: El-Rufai orders closure of schools in Kajuru LG | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Abducted OOU students ...

Michael Isaac March 16, 2021

Poor people proverbs, How to know a strong man | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac March 16, 2021

Lagos approves 21-year jail term for cultists, LGBT: God can’t bless sin – Pope | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Lagos approves 21-year ...

Michael Isaac March 15, 2021

ASUU Strike 2.0, Village people in the abroad | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac March 15, 2021

Grammy 2021: Burna Boy, Wizkid win at music awards, Biafra: ‘We’re unstoppable’ Asari Dokubo declares | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Grammy 2021: Burna ...

Michael Isaac March 12, 2021

How to manage your fuel, How demons greet | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail