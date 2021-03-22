People who type ‘smiles’, Remembering the lockdown after one year | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

It's been one year since we first went into lockdown. Time flies when you're having fun. — ndụka.🚀 (@NdukaEbubeDike) March 22, 2021

It is definitely crack

2.

Remember this time I was having sex and my Samsung Smart Watch was recording a workout session. — Uzzy 🇳🇬 (@Uzzy_JFM) March 22, 2021

Now, that’s a smartwatch

3.

Sodom and Gomorrah?…. God destroyed a city where men were rapists — DANIEL OBASI (@iamdanielobasi) March 22, 2021

Where’s the lie?

4.

"The truth of the matter is, men just don't WANT the top jobs. They much prefer laundry, cleaning and soft furnishings." Claire, CEO. — manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) March 22, 2021

Lol…

5.

People that type “smiles” still live among humans till today, and the government is not doing anything about it. — Oscar-Romero (@mroscarromero) March 22, 2021

#EndSMILES now!

6.

A rude danfo driver was electrocuted, nothing happened to him because he is a bad conductor — JOKER🦅 (@sulaimanumanu) March 22, 2021

Lol…

7.

Girls with forehead don’t cheat!🗣 — Omo Grandma E is on Restriction👨🏾‍🍳⚽️ (@MichaelJr_011) March 22, 2021

It’s the lies for us!

8.

says 'to be honest ' then goes ahead to lie😭 — Aunty Chi Chi (@Chidera__1) March 22, 2021

Lol… Human beings!

9.

God bless all the conductors that call we the Ugly ones fine boy/girl

If not for them we will be depressed by now 😪 — POL 2.0💎 (@Parblooflagos_) March 22, 2021

Wahala for who ugly o

10.

Because I no sabi book them remove me from scholars group💔😒 pic.twitter.com/fFQ5jAFDUF — provii (@provii8) March 22, 2021

Lol…