Patricia Technologies announces a new home for her non-crypto products and services on Glover Exchange

Recently the CBN issued a circular on February 5th, 2021, to DMBs (Deposit Money Banks) to desist from transacting in/and with entities trading cryptocurrencies; and close their bank accounts accordingly. This unexpected policy resulted in adverse effects on the Patricia ecosystem, which saw other products and services not related to cryptocurrency suffering gravely. 

As a business, we understand the challenges this has created for our non-crypto trading customers, and we recognize their needs to continue to do business without restrictions. We are excited to introduce Glover Exchange as the new entity responsible for the day-to-day operations of our Gift cards, Airtime2Cash, and refill services (Bill Payment).

Glover Exchange will be the new home for products and services like Gift cards, Airtime 2 Cash, Refill, and bill payments. Innovation is the driving force of what we do, and in the coming weeks, we would see the introduction of new solutions geared towards making our customers’ lives easier.

In this light, Friday, 19th of March saw the official birth of Glover Exchange and all the aforementioned services moved from the Patricia App to the Glover App to alleviate the challenges and limitations experienced in the last couple of weeks within the Patricia ecosystem.

Going by the words of our CEO Fejiro Hanu Agbodje in a previous press release addressing the CBN circular on February 19th, 2021 – “We are standing by our brand promise to constantly do the most and innovate in directions of our users’ needs. Decentralizing Glover from Patricia will ease the current strain our users are experiencing and allow for unhindered transactions to our Nigerian and Ghanian users.”

Existing Patricia users will not have to register for a new account on Glover Exchange; we will simply transfer their database to the new entity to facilitate seamless transactions and uphold our consumer loyalty scheme. 

We want to assure our users and the general public that we remain committed to bringing innovative solutions to their needs and fulfilling our promises to you, and we want you to trust Glover Exchange as you have trusted Patricia over the years, 

Thank you for choosing Patricia, and keep doing the most.

For more information and inquiries, please contact our support centre [email protected]

