Pat Obilor stands out in her world, connecting global stars in her new three-in-one book release, The Patriology

Media Personality, Pat Obilor celebrates global stars in new book, writes on innovative entrepreneurship and the Showbiz industry in a digital world. The Nigerian Media personality celebrates global stars on book cover as she sets a new record to publish a self-themed three-in-one book “The Patriology”.

The Patriology is a three-in-one book on Purpose and Spirituality, innovative Entrepreneurship and the entertainment Industry Business written to reawaken your enthusiasm for life and business, inspire and re-Ignite your Passion, discover your creative potentials and become be a true Star!

Pat Obilor
Pat Obilor

The Patriology’ is a classic! A timeless collection of thoughtful insight written with inspiration, love, and foresight with you in mind. Perhaps you are overwhelmed by life and you just want to lean in, fall back, and revive the sparks for your personal life, make outstanding moves for your business and career goals, etc. This book is for you!

The inspirational manual Nuggets 700 is for individuals who need to find purpose in their potentials, Celebrity Decoded revives your sparks and helps you learn the classic secrets to excel in the show business world as a creative Artiste or entertainment investor and the third book, start your Start-up’ provides you with the on-demand executive entrepreneurial nuggets needed to thrive in today’s competitive and innovative digital economy.

The Patriology Book is Published in the UK by Exlibris Publishers in partnership with Sparkles Media Ltd and is set to launch on 20th August 2021. To get your Copy (Ebook/Paperback) please Visit website www.patobilor.com, Xlibris UK Website, Amazon Kindle, RovinHeights and Okadabooks etc.

For more updates and Pre-Order, connect with the Author, on Instagram and all social platforms @patobilor

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor March 25, 2021

MultiChoice’s Hallelujah Pop-Up Channel makes grand comeback with LIVE Music Show -REJOICE! on DStv and GOtv

Depending on how you choose to approach it, the spirit of Easter is one of ‘sober rejoicing’. The coin of ...

Sponsor March 25, 2021

Awon Boyz, the story of Nigerian Street Hustlers, goes to Netflix on April 14

Documentary tells emotional story of freedom, missed opportunities, love and self-belief of 8 young men. Awon Boyz, a documentary that ...

Sponsor March 25, 2021

Forextime: Mistakes every new trader makes

Making money by trading on the exchange is a long-term process that requires constant improvement of both the trader oneself ...

Sponsor March 24, 2021

UBA poised to change the face of E-Banking with new Mobile App

Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Plc is set to change the face of digital banking services ...

Op-Ed Editor March 24, 2021

Theatre scholar Ms Pat Obilor, launches ‘Obilor Theatre’, adapts William Shakespeare’s King Lear to an African Play setting

Pat Obilor’s the “Queen’s Wish is a modern Nigerian Yoruba Afrocentric folktale, an adaptation from the historic Elizabethan tragic play ...

Sponsor March 22, 2021

Access Bank guarantees one business day reversal window or 5 times refund in fees for delayed reversals

Driven by its commitment to deliver best-in-class service to all its customers, Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank PLC, has ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail