Pat Obilor stands out in her world, connecting global stars in her new three-in-one book release, The Patriology

Media Personality, Pat Obilor celebrates global stars in new book, writes on innovative entrepreneurship and the Showbiz industry in a digital world. The Nigerian Media personality celebrates global stars on book cover as she sets a new record to publish a self-themed three-in-one book “The Patriology”.

The Patriology is a three-in-one book on Purpose and Spirituality, innovative Entrepreneurship and the entertainment Industry Business written to reawaken your enthusiasm for life and business, inspire and re-Ignite your Passion, discover your creative potentials and become be a true Star!

Pat Obilor

The Patriology’ is a classic! A timeless collection of thoughtful insight written with inspiration, love, and foresight with you in mind. Perhaps you are overwhelmed by life and you just want to lean in, fall back, and revive the sparks for your personal life, make outstanding moves for your business and career goals, etc. This book is for you!

The inspirational manual Nuggets 700 is for individuals who need to find purpose in their potentials, Celebrity Decoded revives your sparks and helps you learn the classic secrets to excel in the show business world as a creative Artiste or entertainment investor and the third book, start your Start-up’ provides you with the on-demand executive entrepreneurial nuggets needed to thrive in today’s competitive and innovative digital economy.

The Patriology Book is Published in the UK by Exlibris Publishers in partnership with Sparkles Media Ltd and is set to launch on 20th August 2021.

