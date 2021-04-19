PantamiResign: MURIC’s defence of the Minister and the implications| The #YNaijaCover

The battles of Communications Minister, Ali Isa Pantami, appear to be far from over, as calls for his resignation following revelations on his extreme views in the past, persists.

Although Pantami renounced some of the controversial comments while responding to questions during his daily Ramadan lecture at Anoor Mosque in Abuja on Saturday, supporters of the Minister continue to face a hard time defending his continuous stay in office.

Interest group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) is the latest to receive huge backlash over the issue after its Director, Ishaq Akintola, in a statement on Monday, described it as a baseless call which should be ignored.

For MURIC, “the campaign of calumny is being pushed by forces against the Federal Government’s NIN policy; Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, criminals in general and political IDPs (Internally Displaced Politicians).”

The statement adds that their motive is to ensure that no project initiated by the current administration succeeds and the implications of Pantami’s resignation at this crucial stage are too gloomy to contemplate.

Thousands of social media users in reaction to MURIC’s opinion, expressed little or no surprise, stressing that the group had a reputation of sharing questionable positions on national debates.

In dissecting the issues however, Professor Akintola’s opinion does hold some merit, to the extent that should “any problem arise after we have changed hands in the middle of its (NIN) implementation, the new boss will easily shift the blame.”



Given Nigeria’s NIN history such that it had taken years since the idea was first mooted under the Obasanjo administration, along with the numerous deadline extensions, it does make sense to consider the success of the programme.

The flip side MURIC and sympathisers of the Minister may be failing to see is the herculean task involved in getting millions of Nigerians to believe that such sensitive data is “in safe hands,” given Pantami’s expression of solidarity with extremist sects like Al-Qaeda and Taliban in the past.



