Pantami: Doctored videos against me on the way, NERC: Electricity tariff may rise in July | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Pantami: Doctored videos against me on the way

Embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has on Monday, 26th April, raised an alarm that some undisclosed persons were planning to release doctored videos against him – The Punch reports

The minister disclosed this in s statement in Abuja via his media aide, Uwa Suleiman.

“We are in receipt of credible intelligence that the same forces, who have been championing a well-coordinated and richly funded campaign against Pantami, are now unto the next stage of their diabolic project,” the statement read.

NERC: Electricity tariff set may rise in July

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has stated that it will introduce another tariff review for the 11 distribution companies (DisCos) in the country – The Cable reports

In a notice on the official website on Monday, 26th April, the NERC disclosed that the extraordinary tariff review is a result of changes in inflation, foreign exchange, gas prices, available generation capacity and capital expenditure.

“The MYTO provides for Minor Reviews (every 6 Months), Major Reviews (every 5 years), and Extraordinary Tariff Reviews in instances where industry parameters have changed from those used in the operating tariffs to such an extent that a review is urgently required to maintain the viability of the industry,” NERC said

Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The Nigerian government says it is expecting about 29.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines – Premium Times reports

Faisal Shuaib, The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), revealed this during a briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 on Monday, 26th April.

“The federal government has signed off to receive up to 29.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines through the African Union platform,” Mr Shuaib said.

Obaseki hails Usman for retaining title

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has on Monday, 26th April, congratulated UFC Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, an indigene of Edo, for retaining the coveted title – The Guardian reports

Usman, over the weekend, defeated his rival, Jorge Masvidal, in a rematch with a vicious second-round knockout, to retain the UFC welterweight championship.

Obaseki, in a statement, celebrated the undisputed champion for his agility, vigour and confidence, commending him for always showcasing the indomitable Edo spirit to the world. He said: “I congratulate our own Kamaru Usman for retaining his title as the undisputed welterweight champion of UFC. The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ once again shines brightly as an Edo star, showcasing the indomitable Edo spirit to the world.”

COVID-19: FG to impose travel restrictions on India, Brazil, Turkey

The Federal Government has stated that it would issue travel advisory in the next two days on inbound flights from India, Brazil and Turkey following the escalation of new variants of the COVID-19 virus in the respective countries – The Nation reports

Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, Head of Technical Secretariat of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 disclosed this on Monday during a briefing of the Committee in Abuja as he expressed concerns over the situation in India, which is a popular destination for Nigerian medical tourists.