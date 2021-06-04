Pandemonium over enforcement of Okada ban in Lagos | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the 36 States in Nigeria and the FCT, these are the 5 top stories you should not miss out on:

UNILORIN student allegedly raped, found dead in room

A 300-level student of the University of Ilorin, identified as Blessing Olajide, was allegedly raped and murdered in her room in the Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Olajide, who until her death, was a student of the Agricultural Science Department, hailed from Oke-Opin in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state. – The Punch reports

Senate rules out new Constitution

The Senate Thursday ruled out the possibility of the National Assembly producing a brand new Constitution for Nigeria.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Ovie Omo-Agege, gave the hint in his welcome address at the National Public Hearing on the review of the Constitution in Abuja.

Many eminent Nigerians and groups, including Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) and former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, have, at various times, advised the National Assembly to establish a process that would lead to the making of a new Constitution for the country.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) had also called for a new constitution for the country.

But Omo-Agege said while the agitations were germane, the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not include a clause on how to produce a fresh document. – The Nation reports.

Nigerian govt plans 30-year concessions for four airports

Four Nigerian airports will be handed over to private operators who will run them for at least 20 to 30 years, the Federal Ministry of Aviation has said.

The concessions will affect the Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano airports.

This plan is contained in a document sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the ministry’s spokesperson, James Odaudu, on Thursday. – Premium Times reports.

Pandemonium over enforcement of Okada ban in Lagos

Days after motorcycle operators vowed not to leave Lagos roads, residents and passers-by at the Cele Bus Stop, Lagos, Thursday witnessed gunshots from the Lagos State Task Force who were in the area to enforce the ban on motorcycle operation.

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had insisted on a total ban on Okada operation in some areas, taking effect from June so that the First and Last Mile Buses (FLM) could take over the inner roads.

According to residents, officers of the task force stormed the area and started shooting sporadically to seize motorcycles from the riders, but left after some minutes. – The Guardian reports.

Obasanjo: Bad Leadership Has Turned Nigeria to Land of Bitterness, Sadness

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday expressed worry over the state of the nation and blamed bad leadership for the nation’s woes.

The former president, while receiving a book titled, ‘The Man, The General and The President,’ written by Femmy Carrena, said in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, that even though the country is destined to be a land flowing with milk and honey, bad leadership has made it unachievable.

According to him, the country is currently dripping with bitterness and sadness. – ThisDay reports.