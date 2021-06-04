Pandemonium over enforcement of Okada ban in Lagos | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the 36 States in Nigeria and the FCT, these are the 5 top stories you should not miss out on:

UNILORIN student allegedly raped, found dead in room

A 300-level student of the University of Ilorin, identified as Blessing Olajide, was allegedly raped and murdered in her room in the Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Olajide, who until her death, was a student of the Agricultural Science Department, hailed from Oke-Opin in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state. – The Punch reports

Senate rules out new Constitution

The Senate Thursday ruled out the possibility of the National Assembly producing a brand new Constitution for Nigeria.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Ovie Omo-Agege, gave the hint in his welcome address at the National Public Hearing on the review of the Constitution in Abuja.

Many eminent Nigerians and groups, including Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) and former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, have, at various times, advised the National Assembly to establish a process that would lead to the making of a new Constitution for the country.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) had also called for a new constitution for the country.

But Omo-Agege said while the agitations were germane, the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not include a clause on how to produce a fresh document. – The Nation reports.

Nigerian govt plans 30-year concessions for four airports

Four Nigerian airports will be handed over to private operators who will run them for at least 20 to 30 years, the Federal Ministry of Aviation has said.

The concessions will affect the Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano airports.

This plan is contained in a document sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the ministry’s spokesperson, James Odaudu, on Thursday. – Premium Times reports.

Pandemonium over enforcement of Okada ban in Lagos

Days after motorcycle operators vowed not to leave Lagos roads, residents and passers-by at the Cele Bus Stop, Lagos, Thursday witnessed gunshots from the Lagos State Task Force who were in the area to enforce the ban on motorcycle operation.

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had insisted on a total ban on Okada operation in some areas, taking effect from June so that the First and Last Mile Buses (FLM) could take over the inner roads.

According to residents, officers of the task force stormed the area and started shooting sporadically to seize motorcycles from the riders, but left after some minutes. – The Guardian reports.

Obasanjo: Bad Leadership Has Turned Nigeria to Land of Bitterness, Sadness

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday expressed worry over the state of the nation and blamed bad leadership for the nation’s woes.

The former president, while receiving a book titled, ‘The Man, The General and The President,’ written by Femmy Carrena, said in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, that even though the country is destined to be a land flowing with milk and honey, bad leadership has made it unachievable.

According to him, the country is currently dripping with bitterness and sadness. – ThisDay reports.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor June 3, 2021

Nigerian Avatar, Wizkid the camera man | Funny Tweets we saw from Nigerians today

The new country is off to a funny start I see. Can’t even argue with the logic. Lol But what ...

Ado Aminu June 3, 2021

2 years after, UNILAG dismisses #SexForGrades lecturers; FG to raise health workers’ retirement age, hazard allowance | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria and the FCT, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: ...

Chinedu Okafor June 2, 2021

West African ghost President, Certificate of survival | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read ...

Ado Aminu June 2, 2021

Buhari vows to ‘shock’ those promoting insurrection, Bandits demand N110m for Islamiyya pupils | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Insecurity: Buhari vows ...

Chinedu Okafor June 1, 2021

Bubu on Twitter, Car Screenshot | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read ...

Ado Aminu June 1, 2021

IPOB records total compliance of sit-at-home order, FG, US agency launch COVID-19 immunity survey | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

From Yobe to Anambra, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: FG to privatise 12 highways ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail