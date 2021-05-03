Over 7,500 sign petition against Baba Ijesha’s release, Bandits threaten to kill abducted Greenfield University students | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Over 7,500 sign petition against Baba Ijesha’s release

Over 7,500 people have signed a petition against the release of Olanrewaju Omiyinka, well known as Baba Ijesha, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Adekola Adekanya, also known as Princess.

The petition was started by Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation, on behalf of the teenager’s foster mother, Princess. It was titled, ‘Olanrewaju James Omiyinka must not be released in Nigeria for defiling a 7 years old girl’.

The petition which was started at www.change.org has garnered over 7500 signing.

FG partners with Microsoft for high speed Internet

The Federal Government has signed a partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology company, to accelerate digital transformation in Nigeria – The Cable reports

The federal government made this known in a joint statement released with Microsoft on Monday, 3rd May. According to the statement, the initiative is aimed at intensifying Nigeria’s move to become a more digital economy.

“Government will also be given the tools to digitally transform skilling, education, and employment methods to match job seekers with the right employers. In doing so, we hope to create over 27,000 new digital jobs in the next three years,” the statement reads.

Bandits threaten to kill abducted Greenfield University students

Kidnappers of Greenfield University students in Kaduna State have reduced ransom on the remaining 17 students to N100 million – The Nation reports

The kidnappers, having said this, also threatened to kill the students if money is not paid on Tuesday.

DSS warns Nigerians against inciting, divisive comments

The State Security Service, also called DSS, has warned Nigerians against comments capable of causing disharmony and violence in the country – Premium Times reports

The security agency made this known in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, on Sunday evening.

Federal government establishes Centre for Arms Control

President Buhari has accepted the establishment of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) to be domiciled at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) – The Guardian reports

Mr Zakari Usman, the Head of Strategic Communication, ONSA, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, 3rd May, in Abuja.