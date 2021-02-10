oriamo bundles with love: The best gifts for Valentine’s Day

Are you tired of getting the same old-fashioned & boring Valentine’s Day gifts? Do you need help picking out the perfect gift for your special person? Are you working on a budget? Well, leaders in tech and smart accessories, oraimo have the best set of gifts this love season.

These special gift bundles have been carefully selected & put together to meet your unique needs.

Valentine bundle: For that very special person, the one who has been there through the pandemic. That lover, friend or family. There’s no better way to show how much you love them other than gifting them the valentine bundle, a bundle which contains the oraimo 2Baba Freepods, earbuds with up to 82 hours on standby, has an incredible battery life both in the earbuds and case. 3 hours of non-stop music and a case that can charge the earbuds up to 6 times. The bundle also contains the oraimo Compact 10000mAh power bank. A 10000mAh power bank made with a reliable Lithium battery that gives you fast charging for longer times. This amazing bundle goes for ₦14,700.

My crush bundle: This special 3-in-1 bundle was handpicked to send a subtle message that says, “I fancy you”. For that person who makes butterflies move in your belly. The one who makes your cheeks flush with their “hellos”, a bundle that contains the oraimo Shark-2 BT5.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, the oraimo Compact 10000mAh Ultra Slim power bank and the oraimo Kit 2A Fast charging wall charger. The oraimo Shark-2 is a BT5.0 headphone that stays connected as far as 10m. With a battery capacity of 100mAh, it gives you a standby time of 180 hours and a music playing time of 7 hours. The 10000mAh power bank is made with the reliable Lithium battery, while the Kit 2A charger comes with a 5.0V 2.0A output, micro USB port and a 1m long charging cable. All these for just ₦10,900. Isn’t that amazing?

Quickie bundle: A bundle that says, “I see you and I appreciate you”. For people always on the go and in need of a quick tech and smart accessory solution. Is it fast charging, fast connection or a light weight device? This is the bundle for that colleague, neighbor or favorite customer who needs to be shown love this season, this amazing power-packed bundle contains the oraimo Compact 10000mAh Ultra Slim power bank and the oraimo Smart fast charging PE2.0 QC3.0 charger. The power bank is made with Lithium battery to reinforce reliability. The UK type Smart charger has an output of 5V-9V 2A and a fast charging feature. This bundle goes for ₦7,000

Make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing packages this valentine, and get into the conversation by using the hashtag #sharelovewithoraimo on social media

Think no further, visit the oraimo e-shop https://ng.oraimo.com/ to shop now. Remember, offer last only for the Valentine season.