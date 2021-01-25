Ondo eviction begins today, South-West govs, Miyetti Allah meet | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Ondo eviction begins today, South-West govs, Miyetti Allah meet

Monday, 25 January 2021 is said to be the deadline imposed on herdsmen in Ondo by state governor Akeredolu. Ahead of the meeting scheduled between South-West governors and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, other groups, on Sunday, 24 January 2021 called for a peaceful resolution of the eviction notice given to herdsmen in Ondo State’s forest reserves – The Punch reports

Emmanuel Yawe, the National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, in an interview with The PUNCH said the group’s focus was peace, Afenifere stated that one side should not regard itself as the master of others in the Nigerian federation.

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after one-month absence

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos, has arrived in Nigeria after a month absence – The Cable reports

Tinubu returned to the country on Sunday, about a month after he left. He was sighted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, in the company of some of his aides.

It was earlier reported on January 3, 2021, that he was hospitalised in Paris, France, after falling ill.

Ebonyi Unrest: State governor declares curfew over increasing violence

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, over the weekend, imposed a curfew on Effium community to avert further killings of farmers by unknown gunmen – Daily Posts reports

There have been reports of violence and killings in Effium community for three days over a bloody clash that erupted between two tribes, Effium speaking persons and Ezza indigenes.

Consequently, the Governor Umahi on Sunday, 24 January 2021, imposed a curfew on the area to avert further escalation of the crises.

Buhari appoints first Nigerian female ambassador to The US

President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration recorded a feat with the appointment of Uzoma Emenike as Nigeria’s first female Ambassador to the United States – Premium Times reports

Mrs Emenike hails from Umukabia-Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia. She had also been Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland and Iceland.

COVID-19 Updates

964 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-360

FCT-88

Ogun-73

Imo-72

Kaduna-67

Plateau-57

Abia-41

Osun-41

Rivers-32

Kano-26

Niger-24

Benue-23

Edo-20

Cross River-20

Akwa Ibom-8

Nasarawa-6

Zamfara-6

Ekiti-6

Jigawa-4



121,566 confirmed

97,228 discharged

1,504 deaths pic.twitter.com/LsnWthovB5 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 24, 2021