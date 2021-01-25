Ondo eviction begins today, South-West govs, Miyetti Allah meet | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Ondo eviction begins today, South-West govs, Miyetti Allah meet

Monday, 25 January 2021 is said to be the deadline imposed on herdsmen in Ondo by state governor Akeredolu. Ahead of the meeting scheduled between South-West governors and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, other groups, on Sunday, 24 January 2021 called for a peaceful resolution of the eviction notice given to herdsmen in Ondo State’s forest reserves – The Punch reports

Emmanuel Yawe, the National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, in an interview with The PUNCH said the group’s focus was peace, Afenifere stated that one side should not regard itself as the master of others in the Nigerian federation.

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after one-month absence

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos, has arrived in Nigeria after a month absence – The Cable reports

Tinubu returned to the country on Sunday, about a month after he left. He was sighted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, in the company of some of his aides.

It was earlier reported on January 3, 2021, that he was hospitalised in Paris, France, after falling ill.

Ebonyi Unrest: State governor declares curfew over increasing violence

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, over the weekend, imposed a curfew on Effium community to avert further killings of farmers by unknown gunmen – Daily Posts reports

There have been reports of violence and killings in Effium community for three days over a bloody clash that erupted between two tribes, Effium speaking persons and Ezza indigenes.

Consequently, the Governor Umahi on Sunday, 24 January 2021, imposed a curfew on the area to avert further escalation of the crises.

Buhari appoints first Nigerian female ambassador to The US

President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration recorded a feat with the appointment of Uzoma Emenike as Nigeria’s first female Ambassador to the United States – Premium Times reports

Mrs Emenike hails from Umukabia-Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia. She had also been Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland and Iceland.

COVID-19 Updates

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac January 22, 2021

Kano bans clubs, concerts and street parties | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Kano bans clubs, concerts, street parties Kano State Government has placed a ban on clubs, concerts, street parties and other ...

Michael Isaac January 21, 2021

What makes men go ‘gaga’, Comparing Laycon and Nasty C | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac January 21, 2021

VP Osinbajo demands sanctions for fraud in government agencies | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

VP Osinbajo demands sanctions for fraud in govt agencies Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has expressed fears over a survey ...

Michael Isaac January 20, 2021

Harmattan in January, BBNaija fan emojis, Investing in your brothers | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac January 20, 2021

FG to pay 24.3 million ‘poor Nigerians’ N729bn | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG to pay 24.3 million poor Nigerians N729bn The Federal Government on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 said about 24.3 million ...

Michael Isaac January 19, 2021

The wrath of NIMC, Saving Omotola’s marriage | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail