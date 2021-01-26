Omo ghetto to the world, The value of human life in Nigeria | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Do you know?



Your Woman can be angry at you just because she misses you? — Abu – Sadeeq (@Dongarrus1) January 26, 2021

Ladies is this true?

2.

“I love you for you and not your body baby” pic.twitter.com/xqJv99wImu — Bella Pearl (@Bella_d_pearl) January 26, 2021

Okay, good to know!

3.

Funke Akindele's Omo ghetto the saga becomes the highest grossing movie of all time with N463 million naira. It surpassed 2016 Kemi Adetiba's The wedding party N453+ million



Nigeria movie industry is really making it. Very good to see — Humans are not nice 🤧 (@Miss_Mmasi) January 26, 2021

Omo Ghetto to the world!

4.

It is becoming clear that the value of human life in Nigeria is less than that of a cow @MBuhari & administration = -0#EndSARS Nigerian Army, BREAKING NEWS, IPOB, #OrluMassacre — DJ SWITCH (@dj_switchakolic) January 26, 2021

Where’s the lie?

5.

I know Amala is nice and sweet but have you tasted another girl’s boyfriend before? — Horlamide (@orla_mide) January 26, 2021

What is this tweet?

6.

Not sure if there’s a better compliment than “you smell so nice” and “you look good” 🥺❤️ those compliment are top tier 😫💙 — Kim__Leee🧚‍♀️💙💚 (@Kim__Leee) January 26, 2021

Nigerians don’t respond well to compliments.

7.

Stop blaming the other woman and carry your own slippers and start chasing him if you have mind. — ULOMA (@ulxma) January 26, 2021

Where’s the lie please?

8.

This guy is wearing a singlet and he didn't use a deodorant, be raising hands anyhow 😭😭😭 — Travelling Writer 💜🦅 (@MekaWrights) January 26, 2021

May the lord strengthen you.

9.

It's disgusting when you bring up someone’s past knowing they’ve changed. — v¡vą🐩 (@realviva__) January 26, 2021

But the tee is sweet!

10.

10 years old me realizing I'm fasting after swallowing my Saliva pic.twitter.com/fJjyR99hXc — Daveyson (@king_koddy) January 26, 2021

What???