Olympic Games: ‘Customs fail to release donated kits,’ TAMPAN summons Yomi Fabiyi over controversial movie | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerian citizens to participate in the amendment of the Electoral Act

The National Assembly is en route to amend the Electoral Act within the next two weeks.



President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan made this known at the inauguration of Abimbola Yusuf, as Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) along with 37 other Commissioners from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday in Abuja.

He also called for the participation of Nigerians in the process, urging them to complain to their representatives on certain clauses in the amendment they are uncomfortable with. PremiumTimes reports.

Nigerian Customs holds onto donated basketball kits

An official of the Nigerian Olympics Committee (NOC), has disclosed to Guardian Newspapers that the Nigerian Customs Service has failed to release the sports equipment donated by Peak Milk in China. The equipment and kits were donated in light of the Olympics which is less than a month away.

“Since the sports equipment is a donation from Peak Milk in China, I expect the Customs Services to show some level of understanding in this matter. The players need the kits and other equipment to be in good mood and represent Nigeria well in Tokyo. The Olympics Games will begin on July 23, and there is no money to start running around to purchase new set of kits for the players,” the NOC official stated.

Wizkid breaks American milestone

The song ‘Essence’ featuring Tems, on Wizkid’s album, Made In Lagos has cracked the US Top 50 on Apple Music.



Peaking 48 on the chart over the weekend, the song is officially now the first African song to hit this milestone.

For about a month now, notable American celebrities including Comedian Kevin Hart, Socialite Khloe Kardashian, and more have been seen on their social media dancing to the song. Pulse Ng.

TAMPAN summons Yomi Fabiyi over controversial movie

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has summoned Actor, Yomi Fabiyi over the release of his new movie ‘Oko Iyabo.’



The movie since its release has sparked outrage amongst fans, critics, and fellow actors as well as actresses, and has been heavily criticised for insensitive depictions of the already highly controversial rape case of Baba Ijesha.



In a statement on Monday, TAMPAN said the movie’s subject matter, which has become an issue of heated debate, is against its ethics and virtue. To this effect, they have invited Yomi to appear before the committee. The Cable reports.

Ohaneze insist on Southern representative for the 2023 Presidency elections

Foremost South-Eastern socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on the Southern Governors Forum to zone the 2023 presidency to the South-East.



Following a meeting of the forum in Lagos on Monday, the Governors unanimously resolved to encourage the idea of a rotational presidency.

Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, while reading the communiqué agreed to by member states said: “The forum reaffirms its commitment to the unity of Nigeria on the pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress and peaceful coexistence between and amongst its people.” Punch reports.