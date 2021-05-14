Olamide serves visuals for ‘Rock’, off his upcoming album ‘UY Scuti’

Rock

In March, fans of rap titan Olamide felt euphoric when he announced he was done working on another album. Titled UY Scuti, the project follows the towering and genre-bending Carpe Diem released last year October with guest appearances from Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Bad Boy Timz, to name a few.

As one of Nigeria’s enduring and visible indigenous rappers, Olamide’s talent was obvious from the jump, releasing hits that defined the landscape of indigenous rap and wielding massive influence to inspire many. With his label YNBL founded in 2012, Olamide signed a deal with American music publishing and distribution company Empire. And it was under this deal that Carpe Diem was released. To build momentum for UY Scuti, the rapper has released leading single Rock as well visuals.

Directed by Clarence Peters, Rock finds Olamide expressing his intentions towards his love interest through a familiar fusion of Yoruba, pidgin. ”Girl I just want make we rock / girl I just want make we vibe,” goes the chorus.

UY Scuti arrives June 14.

