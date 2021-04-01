Ojukokoro, Oloibiri, This Lady Called Life – Nollywood movies coming to Netflix and cinemas this April

Mildred Okwo’s La Femme Anjola finally arrived in cinemas last month, its lead actors Rita Dominic and Nonso Bassey having a run with interviews and cranking up post-release publicity on social media.

Okwo’s elaborately-made noir thriller got derailed by the coronavirus pandemic last year, affecting its release. More releases are coming to cinemas this April, and also on Netflix because streaming rules the world.

God Calling (April 2)

The loss of a child plunges Sade (Zainab Balogun) into suicidal depression but her suffering leads to faith, with a little help from modern technology. BB Sasore’s 2018 drama flexes interesting VFX effects and ideally is a must-see for the Christian crowd. The film also stars Ademola Adedoyin and Richard Mofe-Damijo in lead roles.

Ojukokoro (April 9)

This Dare Olaitan debut feature was one of the most talked-about film of 2016, remarkable for its nonlinear, elliptical style. A crime-heist comedy about a broke manager in a money laundering petrol station deciding to rob the establishment, but discovers that there are other criminals interested in the same cash. Ojukokoro, which is Yoruba for greed, stars Seun Ajayi, Ikubese Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Tope Tedela and more.

Breaded Life (April 16)

Starring Timini Egbuson, Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye and many others, Biodun Stephen’s Breaded Life is about a spoilt brat (Egbuson) who falls in love with a bread seller (Ademoye) but his mother played by Tina Mba stands against the affair. Breaded Life is a dramedy that shows Stephen can make comedies. It arrives cinemas April 16.

Doctor Bello (April 16)

Released in 2013, Doctor Bello is about an African American cancer specialist who tries to save a young patient by seeking the help of an uncertified Nigerian doctor — the titular Dr. Bello — an immigrant living in Brooklyn. Administering an homemade African potion which he receives from Dr. Bello, the patient’s cancer goes into remission, but it comes with consequences. Directed by Tony Abulu, Doctor Bello was boasts an A-list cast of Vivica A. Fox, Genevieve Nnaji, Jimmy Jean-Louis and Isaiah Washington.

Oloibiri (April 21)

Curtis Graham’s Oloibiri tells the unflinching story of the first oil well drilled in Nigeria, and how the impact affected a small Nigerian Delta village and the lives of those involved. Released in 2016, the film packs an all-star cast in Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Olu Jacobs, Richard More-Damijo and William R. Moses.

This Lady Called Life (April 23)

Abandoned by her family, young single mother Aiye (Bisola Aiyeola) struggles to survive but stays focused on her dream of becoming an elite chef. This Lady Called Life was one of the films directed by Kayode Kasum last year, and also features Efe Iwara, Jemima Osunde, Wale Ojo and others.