Oja Oba Market, Oja Tuntun Market, and Kunlende Market… Check out the top 10 most prominent markets in Ilorin | From The Masterlist

Oja Oba Market, Oja Tuntun Market, and Kunlende Market… Check out the top 10 most prominent markets in Ilorin

Nigerians enjoy buying and selling. Wherever there is a Nigerian population, there is bound to be a demand. Ilorin is a city in Kwara State, Nigeria that has a population of around one million people. Several market places can also be found in the district. We’ve compiled a list of the top ten most notable:

  1. Oja Oba Market: The largest and oldest market in Ilorin, known for selling a variety of products such as foodstuffs, both locally produced and imported. The Ago market and the Gegele market are two sub-markets within this market. The largest and oldest market in Ilorin, known for selling a variety of products such as foodstuffs, both locally produced and imported. The Ago market and the Gegele market are two sub-markets within this market.
  1. Oja Tuntun (Baboko market): Oja Tuntun Market is the second-largest market in Ilorin city, and is one of the oldest markets in the city, with a wide range of products and services that serve as a significant economic boost in the state. This market primarily deals with wholesales, where retailers come to buy all of their products at a low cost for high-profit margins. This market sells primarily foodstuffs and beverages at wholesale prices.
  1. Ganmo market: Ganmo market is primarily for foodstuffs; it is one of the city’s cheapest food markets, with farm produce directly from farms or other local traders. It is open almost every day, but is most heavily populated every five days. It is a significant market for food retailers and wholesalers both within and outside of the state, as customers come from neighbouring states.
  1. Oke-Oyi market: This market is primarily for foodstuffs, and it is one of the city’s cheapest food markets, with farm produce directly from farms or other local traders. It is heavily populated every five days. Oke-Oyi market is a major market for food retailers and wholesalers in the region, and it is connected to some of the state’s major grain markets, including the Gbugbu (Edu local government), Sharagi and the Iyana Share market, both in the Ifelodun local government of Kwara state.
  1. Yoruba road market: In Ilorin, the Yoruba road market is considered the most expensive. It offers a variety of foodstuffs and groceries, as well as having mini malls attached for different items. It is a small but expensive market within the region, with all of its foodstuffs well packed and attractive. It is one of the best market places to visit in Ilorin for a better experience.
  1. Kunlende market (Shaba market): This market is a newly commissioned, commercially balanced market that sells a variety of items ranging from foodstuffs to clothing materials and other goods, with both retailers and wholesalers lined up side by side. It is affordable and very good for final customers at a very fair price, with better deals, better prices, and a well-structured atmosphere for different parts.
  1. Gambari market: Gambari market is a very important market if one is seeking kitchens and household utensils. It also sells a lot of jewellery and clothing accessories, and there are fashion designers’ materials and machines located there. This market isn’t a food market because there isn’t a single place where you can buy food. 
  1. Taiwo road and Ita Amodu Market: These markets are great for purchasing house building materials, as well as interior and exterior designs.
  1. Tanke oke-odo market: Tanke oke-odo market is considered a relatively smaller market, comprising of varying petty traders. The market is the place you go to find goods for daily use. The local market is seen patronised by women; seeking to purchase local foodstuff and other kitchen amenities.
  1. Ipata market: This market is an all-day market in Ilorin with impressive features; it offers a wide variety of foodstuffs, with the majority of these items being raw foods. It is one of the city’s most famous food markets; it also runs a small market at night when all of the city’s other markets are closed. Animal products are common among locals.

