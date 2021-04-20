Ohanaeze Ndigbo: 2023 is our turn, FG admits to facing hard times | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Ohanaeze Ndigbo: 2023 is our turn

President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, has stated that an Igbo presidency is the key agenda of the group as the 2023 elections draw closer – The Cable reports

Obiozor disclosed this on Tuesday, 19th April, while speaking during an Arise TV programme. According to him, it is time the wheel of power spins the way of the Igbo People as it has never been more timely.

“We support Igbo president with open arms. It is the most important thing that will happen to Igbos. Finally, it is our turn. And we are going to work it so hard,” Obiozor said

FG admits to facing hard times, says revenue crashing

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, had on Monday, 19th April, admitted that Nigeria’s economy was facing difficult times, advising that states must improve their internally generated revenues – The Punch reports

The minister disclosed this on the daily breakfast show by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Good Morning Nigeria. She stated that the money shared at the March Federation Account Allocation Committee meeting was short of N50bn.

“These are very difficult challenging times because revenues are low and the demand for expenditures are very high understandably because we have to keep intervening to make sure the pandemic is contained as well as the economic impact it has caused,” said Zainab

Governors pledge to start implementing judiciary’s financial autonomy

Nigerian governors have stated that they will commence implementing financial autonomy for the judiciary by May ending – Premium Times reports

This update indicates an end to the ongoing strike that has crippled the nation’s judiciary. The governors, after announcing the update, also called on striking members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to call off their two weeks old strike.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), gave this assurance in an interview with journalists after meeting with ‘stakeholders’ from the state judiciary and legislature at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Anthony Joshua may lose trainer ahead Fury fight

Anthony Joshua’s clash with Tyson Fury may happen without his trainer Rob McCracken over clashes on fixed events – The Nation reports

According to the lineup of events, Saudi Arabia is the site all parties have agreed upon with dates around late July and early August mooted.

However, that could be an issue for Joshua as McCracken is also the performance director of GB Boxing and will be expected to be in Japan from July 23 to August 8 at the very least.

Sanwo-Olu commends Police officer’s professionalism

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, 19th April, commended an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sunday Erhabor, for displaying professionalism, composure and self-restraint in the face of provocation y a civilian – The Guardian reports

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, presented Erhabor to the governor at the Lagos House, Ikeja, after a video of him being assaulted went viral on social media.